Amon Tobin - Nomark Selects Vol. 1, Out Friday April 28, 2023









In addition to the official releases, The Nomark Club releases preview and exclusive tracks and videos to subscribers. The Club operates on a 12-month rotation and each one is given a Volume number. The Club is now onto Volume 4 and there are currently about 40 secret tracks unavailable elsewhere, being enjoyed by subscribers, in addition to official releases. Become a member of The Nomark Club here.



After asking Club members if they'd like to share some of these secrets with the wider world and produce a lovely vinyl album as well, members voted on what tracks they'd like to see on a vinyl from the first two years of The Nomark Club. This is what they picked:



Side A

Babou The Dog - Cujo vs Two Fingers

Cruel Like Flint - Amon Tobin

Golden - Two Fingers

Yum Yum Rhythm - Two Fingers

Mighty Tetra - Amon Tobin



Side B

Early for Clink Street - Cujo

Nine Bars Back - Cujo

In Long Dark Grass - Amon Tobin

Deep In Time - Amon Tobin

Red Shift - Amon Tobin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nomark Selects V.1 - a compilation of music previously unavailable publicly, featuring rare tracks from Amon Tobin, Two Fingers and Cujo is set for release on April 28 from Nomark Records. Plans for a limited edition vinyl version of this release will be announced shortly. Amon Tobin launched Nomark Records in 2019 with the breath-taking Fear In A Handful of Dust album. He also set up a yearly subscription service for fans called The Nomark Club, where each Nomark release is made available to members, often before it is officially released.In addition to the official releases, The Nomark Club releases preview and exclusive tracks and videos to subscribers. The Club operates on a 12-month rotation and each one is given a Volume number. The Club is now onto Volume 4 and there are currently about 40 secret tracks unavailable elsewhere, being enjoyed by subscribers, in addition to official releases. Become a member of The Nomark Club here.After asking Club members if they'd like to share some of these secrets with the wider world and produce a lovely vinyl album as well, members voted on what tracks they'd like to see on a vinyl from the first two years of The Nomark Club. This is what they picked:Side ABabou The Dog - Cujo vs Two FingersCruel Like Flint - Amon TobinGolden - Two FingersYum Yum Rhythm - Two FingersMighty Tetra - Amon TobinSide BEarly for Clink Street - CujoNine Bars Back - CujoIn Long Dark Grass - Amon TobinDeep In Time - Amon TobinRed Shift - Amon Tobin



