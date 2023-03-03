Brazilian Rockers BIKE Present Potent Amazonian Psychedelic Trip On 'O Torto Santo' Single





Ahead of that, they preview 'O Torto Santo', the intriguing lead single from this psych-rock, post-Tropicalia, noise rock collection. 'Arte Bruta' represents the process of self-analysis the band has undergone in recent years, resulting in the most daring leap in the group's career.



BIKE's trajectory has been one of long journeys, formed in 2014 by Julito Cavalcante (guitar and vocals),



"The lyrics for this song were inspired by self-analysis, where I understood that everything has two sides and that we have to be aware of what happens around us, strong enough to face difficulties and take advantage of every opportunity that life gives us," says Julito Cavalcante.



"Both 'O Torto Santo' and this album move forward from our sound on previous albums. We managed to mix all the coolest things we had already done with new references and older ones that have not yet appeared on other albums. We also added new elements and handcrafted instruments in the songs. The idea was to sound artistic and raw at the same time."



Turning heads and pleasing fans since launching, BIKE is the only Brazilian band that has released music ('Enigma Do Dente Falso') in 2014) through Columbia Records imprint 30th Century Records, founded by cult American producer Danger Mouse.



BIKE released their debut album '1943' in 2015, followed by 'Em Busca da Viagem Eterna' (2017), 'Their Shamanic Majesties' Third Request' (2018) and 'Quarto Templo' (2019). These releases have brought them critical acclaim.



To date, BIKE has played more than 400 shows in 16 Brazilian states, the venues ranging from larger stages to underground houses and festivals. They've also shared the stage with The



On March 1, 'O Torto Santo' will be available from fine digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple



TRACK LIST:

1 Arcoverde

2 Além-Ambiente

3 O Torto Santo

4 Cedro feat Guilherme Held

5 Traço e Risco

6 Filha do Vento

7 Clara-Luz

8 Além-Céu

9 Que vai da Terra ao Céu

10 O Encontro do Céu com a Terra

11

12 A Queda do Céu

13 Yaripo



Recorded by Gustavo Mendes & Guilherme Held

Recorded at Estúdio Held in São Paulo

Mixed by Guilherme Held

Mastered by Fernando Sanches at Estúdio El Rocha

Produced by Guilherme Held

Lyrics by Julito Cavalcante

Songs by BIKE, except 'Arcoverde" and 'Além-Céu' by Guilherme Held and "Cedro" and 'Yaripo' by Guilherme Held and BIKE

Julito Cavalcante - vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, garabiroba and percussion





João Gôuvea - bass, synthesizers and harmonium

Guilherme Held - electric guitar on Cedro

