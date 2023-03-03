Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 03/03/2023

Nicki Minaj Returns With New Single 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze'!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nicki Minaj is back with her first single of 2023, "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," which she released on Friday (March 3) via Young Money Entertainment and Republic Records. In her new single, she introduces her newest alter ego.

Over a sample of Lumidee's early 2000s hit "Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)," Nicki unleashes some of her most raw and ruthless rhymes, reminding us why she remains at the top.
"Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve / These wannabe Chun-Li's, anyway, nǐ hǎo," she raps. "Who the f*** told bitches they was me now? / I knew these bitches was slow, I ain't know these bitches senile / Married a shooter case you ni**** tried to breathe loud."

"Red Ruby Da Sleeze" marks the follow-up to last year's "Super Freaky Girl," which became Nicki's first solo No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It arrives ahead of her long-awaited fifth studio album.

"I'm not gonna say when it's gonna come out, but the album will be out soon," she told i-D magazine in November.
To celebrate the song's release, Queen Radio will return to the airwaves for its first episode of the year on Friday at 6 p.m. EST.






