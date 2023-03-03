Snoop Dogg To Launch 'Shiller': The Live Streaming App Where Everything Is Shoppable





Launching in April 2023, the Shiller app combines the best of web3 technology with live, interactive video and audio streaming, to provide a one-stop-shop for creators, including NFT projects, artists, brands, and key opinion leaders, to monetize their following and connect with their audiences.



Shiller co-founder



Shiller comes on the back of an explosion in social commerce applications in recent years. According to McKinsey, social commerce gross merchandise volume surpassed US$400 billion in 2022. Apps in this space allow creators to broadcast easily, featuring products that can be easily purchased without leaving the app.



The Doggfather and Jones have teamed up to bring this technology to the West. Built on the OOOOO commerce platform, which has been 3 years in the making, Shiller will launch in April and the global team have already assembled an army of approved creators ready for launch.



Shiller will allow approved creators to enjoy a suite of tools to monetize their content. Features include ability for creators to token-gate their video and audio, share products from commerce sites, and promote popular NFTs. They can receive tips and virtual gifts from their audience, which can be cashed out as at, and engage with their audience through emojis, chat, split screens, voting, and games. The app also allows creators to create their own tokens and digital passes, which can be featured on the Shiller marketplace and marketed within live audio or video shows.



With its suite of tools and innovative features, Shiller is poised to revolutionize the content creation industry. Get ready to see a new era in the way creators create and promote their content, brought to you by the power of web3 technology.

