RnB 03/03/2023

Kaswiz To Release New Single "Hopeless"

Kaswiz To Release New Single "Hopeless"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Record label Coffeecat Records is excited to announce the upcoming release of Kaswiz's new single, "Hopeless." The two-track single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting March 9, 2023.

Kaswiz, known for his unique blend of hip-hop, rap, and pop, has been steadily gaining a following in the Lagos music scene. With "Hopeless," he showcases his versatility and range by exploring two different genres.

The first track of the single is a drill music variation of "Hopeless," while the second track is a hip-hop/pop variation of the same song. Both versions are emotive and heartfelt, exploring the theme of heartbreak.

[Quote from Kaswiz] "I'm excited to share 'Hopeless' with the world. These songs are very personal to me and I hope they resonate with listeners who have been through heartbreak and pain."

"Hopeless" is a powerful and moving release that showcases Kaswiz's talent and potential as an artist. The two variations of the song are a testament to his versatility and his ability to blend different genres seamlessly.

Kaswiz, originally from Lagos, Nigeria, has been steadily gaining a following in the Nigerian music scene. With the support of Coffeecat Records, he is poised to break out on a global scale.

