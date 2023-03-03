Quintessential Songwriter Marti West Shares 'Somebody New'





Marti West lets us in, saying: "'Somebody New' is about coming to terms with a relationship that has broken down. The lyrics portray a sense of denial about the ending of the relationship and paranoia about a partner moving on. Sometimes in these times we can think or act irrationally, and 'Somebody New' is about those little moments of madness - and dancing through the pain."



Based in London, UK and born in Tuscany to a family of musicians, Anglo-Italian singer and songwriter Marti West has spent the last 6 years building a career through his bittersweet blend of introspective indie folk and ethereal harmonies. His 2016 debut EP Istanbul was followed by a UK tour, where he played some of the country's iconic indie venues like The Troubadour in Earls Court and Bristol's The Fleece. Months later, his single 'Feels Like Home' started turning heads, landing a sync placement on NBC's The Village. The momentum continued building with his 2019 single 'Give Me Light', which was used in Volvo's First Trip commercial, and was recently licensed for Netflix's hit movie Love in the Villa. Inspired by acts like The War On Drugs,



Marti West's new single 'Somebody New' is a strong performance with a distinctively live sound. Listening to the record, it is as if we are standing at the edge of the stage, drink in hand, lost in the lights and the nostalgic mood of the drum-driven grooves. The lead guitar rings out in response to the call of the catchy brass section as if they are two lovers yearning for each other's warm embrace.



"From start to finish, the artist constructs a warm listen that favours an acoustic instrumentation, setting the scene for his resonant songwriting." - CLASH Magazine

"His brand-new single 'Nobody Knows Me (Like You)' is coated in blissful melodies and emotive lyrics." - Notion Magazine

"With the united forces of strong lyricism and beautiful instrumentalism by the ways of his bouncing guitar, "Give Me Light" places Marti West into fortifying sonic territory." - Top40-Charts

"The track is filled with emotive guitar work, set against beautiful lyrics which are sung by Marti West's soft and ethereal voice." - Echoes and Dust

"If you're feeling a bit lost right now, which is kinda normal given the pretty bizarre times we're going through, then this song might be your cure." - Indie



Talking To Strangers Tracklist:

1. Always

2. Nobody Knows Me (Like You)

3. Out Of My Head

4. Talking To Strangers

5. Circles

6. Out Of My Hands

7. Somebody New

8. Most Of The Time

9. We Could Be Good Together New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK-based singer-songwriter Marti West released his new single 'Somebody New' on the 3rd of March via Marti West Music. The song was premiered via CLASH Magazine and follows the release of 'Nobody Knows Me (Like You)' in anticipation of his upcoming album Talking To Strangers, which is slated for release on the 28th of April. The musician has received airtime on BBC Radio 1's Chillest Show as well as France Inter and Portugal Antena, while he also earned support from industry webzines Notion Magazine, EARMILK, Echoes And Dust, GAFFA magazine, and Indie Music Center. With over 10 million streams across platforms, Marti West has appeared on YouTube Channels alexrainbirdMusic, M O S T L Y strings, Wave Of Good Noise, and Indie Folk Central and landed placements on Spotify editorial playlists such as Lost in the Woods, Cafe & Croissant, A Shot of Indie, Rustig & Mooi, and Indie Highlights.Marti West lets us in, saying: "'Somebody New' is about coming to terms with a relationship that has broken down. The lyrics portray a sense of denial about the ending of the relationship and paranoia about a partner moving on. Sometimes in these times we can think or act irrationally, and 'Somebody New' is about those little moments of madness - and dancing through the pain."Based in London, UK and born in Tuscany to a family of musicians, Anglo-Italian singer and songwriter Marti West has spent the last 6 years building a career through his bittersweet blend of introspective indie folk and ethereal harmonies. His 2016 debut EP Istanbul was followed by a UK tour, where he played some of the country's iconic indie venues like The Troubadour in Earls Court and Bristol's The Fleece. Months later, his single 'Feels Like Home' started turning heads, landing a sync placement on NBC's The Village. The momentum continued building with his 2019 single 'Give Me Light', which was used in Volvo's First Trip commercial, and was recently licensed for Netflix's hit movie Love in the Villa. Inspired by acts like The War On Drugs, Amanda Bergman, and Big Red Machine, his music is reminiscent of the likes of Simple Minds, Bon Iver, and The Tallest Man On Earth.Marti West's new single 'Somebody New' is a strong performance with a distinctively live sound. Listening to the record, it is as if we are standing at the edge of the stage, drink in hand, lost in the lights and the nostalgic mood of the drum-driven grooves. The lead guitar rings out in response to the call of the catchy brass section as if they are two lovers yearning for each other's warm embrace."From start to finish, the artist constructs a warm listen that favours an acoustic instrumentation, setting the scene for his resonant songwriting." - CLASH Magazine"His brand-new single 'Nobody Knows Me (Like You)' is coated in blissful melodies and emotive lyrics." - Notion Magazine"With the united forces of strong lyricism and beautiful instrumentalism by the ways of his bouncing guitar, "Give Me Light" places Marti West into fortifying sonic territory." - Top40-Charts"The track is filled with emotive guitar work, set against beautiful lyrics which are sung by Marti West's soft and ethereal voice." - Echoes and Dust"If you're feeling a bit lost right now, which is kinda normal given the pretty bizarre times we're going through, then this song might be your cure." - Indie Music CenterTalking To Strangers Tracklist:1. Always2. Nobody Knows Me (Like You)3. Out Of My Head4. Talking To Strangers5. Circles6. Out Of My Hands7. Somebody New8. Most Of The Time9. We Could Be Good Together



