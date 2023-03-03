Silvertung Returns After Two-Year Hiatus With New Single "Integrity"





Andy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mid-Atlantic rock band Silvertung is back! Following a two-year hiatus of uncertainty, they were left with the most important decision of their music career...shut down or face the adversity they've been dealt."Giving up was NOT an option," asserts lead vocalist, Speed Vincent. After experiencing the world-changing effects of the pandemic, he reformed Silvertung with all new members and a reinvented sound.Injecting new styles and ideas, Silvertung is setting their own pace and rules within the quartet's musicianship. Their newest single "INTEGRITY" is an unrelenting sonic message with intense, hard-hitting beats, aggressive guitar riffs and confident, demanding statements like "Hope you see the light, before the light becomes your enemy." Unified with infectious melodies, fierce screaming vocals, and harmonies, firing up a massive, uplifting chorus. Mastering the elusive balance between surprising new elements, without deviating from the empowering motivation the band is known for."INTEGRITY" reveals the fortitude to fight through and stand on your own after dominating the fears of emotional and physical abuse, and the anger of being used.Pre-save "INTEGRITY" here: https://show.co/izckWT3tps://show.co/izckWT3This track was produced by Steven Wright at Wright Way Studios and Silvertung. Mastered by Tony Eichler at Goldtone MasterWorks, LLC Fresh off a 32-day tour in 16 states throughout the mid-west, "INTEGRITY" is Silvertung's first release in 2023. "The band has more new music, videos, and touring coming this year," says Vincent. "Not only is Silvertung back, we're just getting started!" Catch Silvertung on tour following the "INTEGRITY" release and festivals, including Rock Fest 2023, Featuring SlipKnot, Pantera, Godsmack, Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, 10 Years, among others."We are excited about our upcoming tours," says Speed, "plus playing festivals. We're eager to get back on the road and meet you all!" The accompanying video for "INTEGRITY" gives a glimpse into the band's energetic live performance.THE BLACK AND BLUE TOUR*:3/2 - Kent, OH @ The Outpost Concert Club3/3 - Danville, KY @ The Nook3/4 - Janesville, WI @ The Back Bar3/5 - Springfield, Mo @ Outland Ballroom3/8 - Lombard, IL @ Brauer House Lombard3/9 - Chippewa Falls, WI @ Joel`s 4 Corners3/10 - Mankato, MN @ The What`s Up Lounge3/11 - Kansasville, WI @ Live at 11754/28 - Baltimore, Md @ Zen West4/29 - Frenchtown, NJ @ Artie's Bar and Grill4/30 - Mt Holy, NJ @ Union Firehouse*More dates to be announced.Festival appearances:6/9 - Unity, WI @ Monster Hall Music Festival7/15 - Cadott, WI @ Rockfest 20238/12 - Jones, MI @ Summerfest 2023*More dates to be announced.Please visit: https://linktr.ee/SILVERTUNGSilvertung on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/0CyHz6LKA5mImI5UgszggbSpeed Vincent - lead vocals/guitarMarc Marchetti - lead guitarJimy Grime - bass/backing vocalsAndy Romeo - Drum



