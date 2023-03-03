TX Americana Supergroup The Panhandlers Celebrates The 'Tough Country' On New Album Out Today



14. I Got Your Back Dog New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Texas Americana supergroup The Panhandlers release their second full-length LP Tough Country, inspired by the vast landscape and tenacious inhabitants of the group's namesake - West Texas' Panhandle Plains. Formed in 2019, The Panhandlers consists of singers/songwriters Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero. The title track premiered yesterday at Taste of Country, who said it "celebrates the simple pleasures and fierce pride of life in an area where just getting by is no simple trick.""The Tough Country record is a reflection of the term itself," shares Baumann. "It's rugged, desolate in places, sweeping in others, while being beautiful and heartfelt at the same time. It's a collection of works that the four of us came together to make happen - not only for ourselves as artists and friends but for the people who have supported us from the beginning. The album is an homage to our origins and to all of the legendary musicians and songwriters who came before us from the inspiring land of West Texas."Tough Country offers a glimpse at the duality of life in West Texas featuring witty and reverential ruminations on the hardships and the humor folks experience in the region - one of the country's most unique locales. Featuring single "Valentine For Valentines," a duet with Kaitlin Butts that Wide Open Country called a "love song for West Texas sweethearts," and a previously unreleased song written by Guy Clark ("Santa Fe"), the new LP is laden with empathetic storytelling and sonic landscapes full of pedal steel, fiddle, banjo, dobro, guitar and percussion. The new album has already garnered praise from the press including BrooklynVegan, Top40-Charts, The Bluegrass Situation, Whiskey Riff, Holler and more.Featuring four of Texas' most notable country singer/songwriters, The Panhandlers is their first foray into the world of Americana. Initially formed as a tribute to area legends The Flatlanders, the band decided to record original material after a fruitful Marfa songwriting session, leading to their 2020 self-titled debut. Since that record, the band has only grown in popularity, with their cover of "West Texas in My Eye" being featured in the fourth season of hit Paramount TV show Yellowstone and the release of their sophomore LP.Tough Country Tracklist:1. Flat Land2. Where Cotton Is King3. West Texas Is The Best Texas4. Midland Jamboree5. Tough Country6. Moonlight in Marfa7. Lajitas8. Valentine, For Valentines9. Santa Fe10. The Chilton Song11. The Last Gentleman In Southwest Texas12. Last Hangover13. The Corner Comedian14. I Got Your Back Dog



