News
Pop / Rock 06/03/2023

Disney's Sarah Avila (Zarah), Releases Her 3rd Single "BRAVE" on MVBEMG

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) She is called the "Alicia Keys of Brazil", a Walt Disney entertainment act who knocked the socks off the judges on Brazil's talent show Canta Comigo.

Sarah Avila (Zarah) is one of Disney Entertainment & Tourism's most regular performers. The Brazilian born singer has been chasing her dream for over a decade, and it finally gained momentum when she sang her heart out on Brasil's nationally televised show Canta Comigo. Zarah has a voice that can move mountains, and her live performances always leaves her audience cheering. Her 3rd single with the American based music company MVBEMG, is called  "Brave".

Zarah has previously released 2 other songs with MVBEMG: "Dance With Me Tonight" and "Giving Up on You". The latter was written because of her past experience in an abusive relationship. Her new single "Brave" will be released on March 7th, 2023, and it is nothing short of a score that belongs in one of her current employer's theatrical movies.

Listeners can find Zarah on all popular music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and more. Zarah is one of South America's most promising up-and-coming talents.








