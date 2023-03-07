Dj Cassidy Takes His Lauded Television Series "Pass The Mic" On Tour In Partnership With Black Promoter's Collective



DJ Cassidy will take his highly lauded primetime television series "Pass The Mic" on tour in 2023 in partnership with Black Promoters Collective. "DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live!" Tour kicks off on Friday, May 12th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with an epic lineup including Ashanti, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Lil Kim, Ma$e, Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, 112, and a slew of exciting surprise guests. The debut "Pass The Mic Live!" show, a takeover of the annual "Mother's Day Good Music Festival," will be the first in a series of one-night-only events taking place throughout the year, each with its own unique roster of superstar performers.Over the past two years, DJ Cassidy transformed how we experience music with "Pass The Mic."Before offering to the general public, "DJ Cassidy Pass the Mic Live!" tickets will be on presale to American Express card members from Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00am EST through Thursday, March 9th at 11:59pm EST. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 10th at 10:00am EST."I am overwhelmed with excitement and emotion as I announce the first in a series of one-night-only "Pass The Mic Live!" events," says DJ Cassidy. "Transforming a show that began in my living room into a live arena concert is simply surreal. I am so honored to be uniting yet another iconic list of my musical heroes, this time live on stage, and I am so grateful for the Black Promoters Collective, whose grand vision, foresight, and experience, is my guiding light.""DJ Cassidy is a shining light in pop culture, and we are honored to partner with him on what is sure to be one of the most epic tours of the year," says Black Promoters Collective President CEO, Shelby Joyner.Over the past two years, DJ Cassidy transformed how we experience music with "Pass The Mic." By celebrating and uniting his musical heroes, DJ Cassidy changed how we interact with our favorite artists and favorite songs through a game changing, culturally moving format. The groundbreaking series "Pass The Mic" went from viral sensation to televised primetime series on BET and featured a monumental collection of prolific artists throughout. Within ten episodes, Cassidy passed the mic to 220 legendary superstars, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Nile Rodgers, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Kool & The Gang, Charlie Wilson, Hall & Oates, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, TLC, En Vogue, SWV, Run DMC, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Salt-N-Pepa, Missy Elliott, Ice Cube, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Nelly, Fat Joe, Sean Paul, Shaggy, and too many others to name. To date, the series has garnered more than 800 million impressions, 100 million views, 5 million likes, 2 million shares, and 3 million unique television viewers.Renowned for his unmatched ability to rally icons and legends alike, DJ Cassidy curated a musical experience like no other with "Pass The Mic," as Cassidy's musical heroes, spanning five decades, performed their most iconic songs. Now, the modern-day maestro will recreate the experience with a series of highly anticipated live concerts that will surely make history!DJ Cassidy's career is the culmination of a lifetime of deejaying around the world, observing people react, and making people move. He tours the world twelve months a year, electrifying party people with an infectious showmanship, a crowd-commanding voice, and a musical palette so broad, he relates to everyone within his reach, uniting dance floors around the globe. DJ Cassidy has been at the nexus of culture for well over half his living years as the definitive deejay of music impresarios, entertainment moguls, fashion icons, nightlife innovators, and world leaders. When President Obama wanted a deejay for both of his Inaugurations and fiftieth birthday at the White House, there's only one person he called. When Jay Z and Beyonce hosted their wedding at their New York City apartment, there's only one person they called. When Oprah Winfrey opened her school on New Year's Eve in South Africa, there's only one person she called. When Sean "Puffy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their 50th birthdays, there's only one person they called. And when Justin Timberlake, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Naomi Campbell, Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, The Kardashians, and the most transformative brands and nightlife institutions around the globe seek a maestro like no other, they all call on DJ Cassidy, recognizing his unique ability to unite everyone, everywhere, through the spirit of celebration. For more information, visit https://www.djcassidy.com.



