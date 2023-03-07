|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Flo Rida Embarks Upon A New Journey With His New Company JettSet1 Enterprises
Hot Songs Around The World
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
174 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
192 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
322 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
232 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
615 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
473 entries in 26 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
218 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
424 entries in 19 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
229 entries in 22 charts
Most read news of the week
Milky Chance Perfect Their Warped Collagist Alt-Pop On 'Living In A Haze'; Set To Embark On Their Biggest North American Tour Ever!
Grammy Award-Winner And Multiplatinum Recording Artist Lil Baby To Perform At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Tommy Emmanuel Releases "White Freight Liner Blues" Collab With Molly Tuttle From Upcoming 'Accomplice Two' Album Out 4/28
Universal Music & Ishkode Records Partner To Co-Sign Multi-Instrumentalist R&B Singer/Songwriter Sebastian Gaskin