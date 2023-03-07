David Byrne Featured On '60 Minutes'



"I think I tried to write one when I was in high school, and it was really bad," Byrne said. "'Psycho' New York, NY (Top40 Charts) David Byrne was the subject of a feature profile on the latest episode of CBS's 60 Minutes.He spoke with correspondent Anderson Cooper about his life and career, including his work with Talking Heads; his solo music; his hit Broadway show American Utopia'; his collaboration with Fatboy Slim Here Lies Love, which debuts on Broadway this summer; his online magazine Reasons to Be Cheerful; and the ongoing immersive experience he created in Denver with Mala Gaonkar, Theater of the Mind."I had no hopes of being a musician," Byrne told 60 Minutes. "I thought, [that] those people have proper training. They can play way better than I can, I'll never catch up."The 60 Minutes correspondent profiled David Byrne for Sunday's episode where the Talking Heads front man revealed the stories behind some of the band's biggest hits including "Psycho Killer," which Byrne said was only the second song he'd ever written."I think I tried to write one when I was in high school, and it was really bad," Byrne said. "'Psycho' Killer was a second attempt. It was inspired by Alice Cooper and Randy Newman. And I thought, 'What if those two got together and wrote a song about a serial killer?'"



