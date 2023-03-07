Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 07/03/2023

David Byrne Featured On '60 Minutes'

David Byrne Featured On '60 Minutes'

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
174 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
192 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
322 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
232 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
615 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
473 entries in 26 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
218 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
424 entries in 19 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
229 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) David Byrne was the subject of a feature profile on the latest episode of CBS's 60 Minutes.
He spoke with correspondent Anderson Cooper about his life and career, including his work with Talking Heads; his solo music; his hit Broadway show American Utopia'; his collaboration with Fatboy Slim Here Lies Love, which debuts on Broadway this summer; his online magazine Reasons to Be Cheerful; and the ongoing immersive experience he created in Denver with Mala Gaonkar, Theater of the Mind.

"I had no hopes of being a musician," Byrne told 60 Minutes. "I thought, [that] those people have proper training. They can play way better than I can, I'll never catch up."

The 60 Minutes correspondent profiled David Byrne for Sunday's episode where the Talking Heads front man revealed the stories behind some of the band's biggest hits including "Psycho Killer," which Byrne said was only the second song he'd ever written.
"I think I tried to write one when I was in high school, and it was really bad," Byrne said. "'Psycho' Killer was a second attempt. It was inspired by Alice Cooper and Randy Newman. And I thought, 'What if those two got together and wrote a song about a serial killer?'"






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0135880 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010840892791748 secs