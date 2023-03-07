The 2023 "iHeartRadio Music Awards" Will Feature Performances By P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson And More!









For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced today the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances by 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil) and more. Additionally, Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. The event will air LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. The Innovator Award has been presented only on occasion when an artist has proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career. In the past, the award has been presented to Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys. Taylor Swift has created music that for years has topped the charts at multiple formats, while creating groundbreaking tours, including 2019's Reputation Stadium Tour the highest-grossing US tour in history, and 2023's Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, which broke records for single-day ticket sales. In 2022, she followed multiple record setting albums, the Grammy-winning Album of the Year Folklore, it's sister album Evermore and two re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) with her pop masterpiece, Midnights, again shattering records only she had held prior. Midnights became the top-selling album of 2022 in just a few weeks and its lead single " Anti-Hero " topped the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first artist to top the charts in three different decades and " Anti-Hero " is currently the most played song across iHeartRadio. Along with her artistic success, Taylor's generosity and philanthropy have inspired millions. She's an advocate for women's rights and the LGBTQ+ community, using her music and platform to inspire young people to use their voting power. Taylor began to re-record her first six albums, taking control of her music after her masters were sold by her former label. Her first two re-recorded albums; Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) have topped the charts once again and earned critical acclaim.P!NK will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. P!NK is a critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon. Since her debut in 2000, she has released 9 studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas and stadiums all over the world. In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (21 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.) In 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA. In February, she released her ninth studio album TRUSTFALL via RCA Records. She will be kicking off her global Summer Carnival Tour later this year, followed by The TRUSTFALL Tour this fall.Now in its tenth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.Artists receiving multiple nominations include, AJR, Anitta, Bailey Zimmerman, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Beyoncé, BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, Blxst, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, BTS, Calibre 50, Carrie Underwood, David Guetta, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Elle King, Elton John, Farruko, Future, GAYLE, Glass Animals, GloRilla, Grupo Firme, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Jordan Davis, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kim Petras, Kodak Black, Latto, La Adictiva, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Muni Long, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Shinedown, Steve Lacy, Swedish House Mafia, SZA, Taylor Swift, Tems, The Weeknd, Three Days Grace, Tiësto, and Yung Gravy. For a full list of nominees, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample.Social voting will close on March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music's biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats.Proud partners of this year's event include INFINITI. Additional proud partners across iHeartRadio platforms include COVERGIRL, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Valentino, with more to be announced.Executive producers for the "iHeartRadio Music Awards" are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia. Ahead of the event, fans can tune in to the live red carpet pre-show presented by INFINITI. For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.



