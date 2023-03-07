Miley Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation' Album Is Split In Two Parts; The New Album Will Be Released On Friday, March 10



"I divided it by two parts, A.M. and P.M. to kind of represent almost like an act. The A.M., to me, is reprsenting the morning time where there is a buzz and an energy and there's a potential of new possibilites. It's a new day," Cyrus shared in an Instagram reel.



While Cyrus did not reveal what songs are included on each act, the first half of the album is "Flowers," "Jaded," "Rose Colored Lenses," "Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)," "You," and "Handstand."



"And the night time, it feels like that there's a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it's a great time for rest, it's a time to recover or it's a time to go out and experience kind of the wild side and L.A. there's a certain energy to the night that you can kind of feel trouble to boil up to the surface and it's very inspiring to me," she stated.



The second half of the album features "River," "Violet Chemistry," "Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)," "Wildcard," "Island," and "Wonder Woman."



2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she's ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she's found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.



Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally, both digitally and at physical retailers via Columbia Records, on March 10. Fans can preorder multiple configurations now, including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com. Fans can also presave the album on streaming services here.



Also this Friday, Cyrus will reunite with Disney and serve as executive producer on the music-focused performance Backyard Sessions special from Disney Branded Television, which will showcase new music from Endless Summer Vacation, including "Flowers," which has been No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks since its debut.







The global superstar's cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where New York, NY (Top40 Charts) .Miley Cyrus has revealed that her upcoming album, "Endless Summer Vacation," is split into two parts, A.M. and P.M."I divided it by two parts, A.M. and P.M. to kind of represent almost like an act. The A.M., to me, is reprsenting the morning time where there is a buzz and an energy and there's a potential of new possibilites. It's a new day," Cyrus shared in an Instagram reel.While Cyrus did not reveal what songs are included on each act, the first half of the album is "Flowers," "Jaded," "Rose Colored Lenses," "Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)," "You," and "Handstand.""And the night time, it feels like that there's a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it's a great time for rest, it's a time to recover or it's a time to go out and experience kind of the wild side and L.A. there's a certain energy to the night that you can kind of feel trouble to boil up to the surface and it's very inspiring to me," she stated.The second half of the album features "River," "Violet Chemistry," "Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)," "Wildcard," "Island," and "Wonder Woman."2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she's ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she's found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally, both digitally and at physical retailers via Columbia Records, on March 10. Fans can preorder multiple configurations now, including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com. Fans can also presave the album on streaming services here.Also this Friday, Cyrus will reunite with Disney and serve as executive producer on the music-focused performance Backyard Sessions special from Disney Branded Television, which will showcase new music from Endless Summer Vacation, including "Flowers," which has been No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks since its debut. Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)." For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from "Endless Summer Vacation," including her hit single "Flowers," seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.The global superstar's cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for "Flowers." With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The "Backyard Sessions" are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans.



