News
Tour Dates 08/03/2023

Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman On Tour This Spring 2023

Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman On Tour This Spring 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This Spring, catch Mark Newman appearing LIVE in support of his latest single "At The Border" at several NY area club dates - including a special show at the Long Island Hall of Fame - before making stops as part of the Hitmen and taking his talents south for two big Festival dates in Louisiana. Mark your calendars!

Upcoming Mark Newman Showdates:
Sun 3/19 Long Island Music/Entertainment Hall of Fame - Stony Brook NY
Thurs 3/30 Still Partners, Sea Cliff NY
Sat 5/6 Mayfest, Leesville, LA
Sun 5/13 Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival, LA

Various dates with THE HITMEN:
Sat 3/11 - Suffolk Theater, Riverhead, NY
Sat 3/25 - Mayo Center, Morristown, NJ

Mark Newman is a well traveled and in demand professional whose musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over; working alongside many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time including John Oates (Hall & Oates), Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave), as part of these bands Mark has shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well. As an opening act, Mark and his original band have played many dates with acts like Delbert McClinton, Les Dudek, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder of The Eagles, David Bromberg and many others.

A multi stringsman, Mark has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro. Past music releases include the singles "At The Border" which was originally written with the struggles people were experiencing fleeing the war in Ukraine in mind, but is also inspired by the millions of people all around the world trying to escape oppression and hunger on an ongoing basis, "Tulsa", a song and video created in remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, and "From Me To You", a cover of the Janis Ian song for her Better Times Project of 2020. His most recent studio album, "Empirical Truth" was the 2019 Winner of The Long Island Blues Society Best Album Category, and represented the NY area in competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Earlier records include 2006's "Must Be a Pony", 2010's "Walls of Jericho", and 2015's "Brussels" - a live acoustic-driven EP.

www.MarkNewman.us
Facebook.com/MarkNewmanMusic
Twitter.com/MarkNewmanMusic
Instagram.com/MarkNewmanMusic
YouTube.com/MNewmanvideos
