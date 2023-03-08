|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman On Tour This Spring 2023
Hot Songs Around The World
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
243 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
627 entries in 26 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
193 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
203 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
244 entries in 24 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
482 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
331 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
439 entries in 22 charts
Most read news of the week
Milky Chance Perfect Their Warped Collagist Alt-Pop On 'Living In A Haze'; Set To Embark On Their Biggest North American Tour Ever!
Grammy Award-Winner And Multiplatinum Recording Artist Lil Baby To Perform At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023
New Video From Santa Barbara, CA's Versus The World (Ft. Members Of Lagwagon, Good Riddance); Upcoming Album "The Bastards Live Forever" Out May 26, 2023
The Cranberries Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of Their Groundbreaking Debut "Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?" With Immersive Dolby Atmos Mixes
Miley Cyrus & Disney Reunite For The Disney+ Original Special Event: "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)"