Budderside Share New Single "Power Hour"; Track Enlisted As Theme Song For AXS TV's "Power Hour" Rock Show





"The song is so catchy," says host Caity Babs. "And if you're not singing it after 30 seconds, you're no fun!"



Host Josh Bernstein adds: "Budderside have quickly become one of the brighter lights in the hard rock scene with their razor sharp riffs and ear-candy choruses. I expect only big things ahead for the boys."



Furthering his support for the band, host Matt Pinfield—who previously appeared in Budderside's "Amber Alert" music video and performed a cover of the classic Motörhead song "Ace of Spades" with the band at the Whisky A-Go-Go in 2020—states: "This is a powerful in-your face hard rock song with an undeniable hook-and Budderside have delivered a true anthem for 2023. I really believe this could be their year!" - Matt Pinfield



BUDDERSIDE was formed by Stone following his stint as vocalist of Adler's Appetite, after receiving encouragement from the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead who he worked for as part of his infamous 'road crew' and was also a close friend. Lemmy signed them to his own label, Motörhead



BUDDERSIDE has toured extensively in the U.S. supporting acts including Motörhead, Slayer, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As Los Angeles, CA-based active/hard rock group BUDDERSIDE prepare to release their third album later this summer via oneRPM, the band have slowly been releasing out multiple singles over the past months including hard-hitters such as "Never Worth It," "Too Far," "The Truth," "Ghostlighting,""Voices," and the recent emotional ballad " Joker " written to eulogize founding member/vocalist Patrick Stone's late father. Several of the tracks have been highlighted on the rock entertainment/video countdown show "Power Hour"-hosted by VJ/music personality Matt Pinfield, SiriusXM VJ Caity Babs and music industry figure Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire)—who've also invited Stone to appear on the show several times and championed the band. BUDDERSIDE have released a new single, "POWER HOUR," which was written as the official theme song for the show's new weekly airing on AXS TV. Stream/download it now across all digital platforms. You can also hear it by tuning into the "Power Hour" show every Wednesday at 7pm PT/10pm ET."The song is so catchy," says host Caity Babs. "And if you're not singing it after 30 seconds, you're no fun!"Host Josh Bernstein adds: "Budderside have quickly become one of the brighter lights in the hard rock scene with their razor sharp riffs and ear-candy choruses. I expect only big things ahead for the boys."Furthering his support for the band, host Matt Pinfield—who previously appeared in Budderside's "Amber Alert" music video and performed a cover of the classic Motörhead song "Ace of Spades" with the band at the Whisky A-Go-Go in 2020—states: "This is a powerful in-your face hard rock song with an undeniable hook-and Budderside have delivered a true anthem for 2023. I really believe this could be their year!" - Matt PinfieldBUDDERSIDE was formed by Stone following his stint as vocalist of Adler's Appetite, after receiving encouragement from the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead who he worked for as part of his infamous 'road crew' and was also a close friend. Lemmy signed them to his own label, Motörhead Music and they released their self-titled debut album in 2016. The band issued their sophomore album Spiritual Violence in March 2021 via Motörhead Music/ Silver Lining Music which was recorded by legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage) with guest appearances from Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell and Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey.BUDDERSIDE has toured extensively in the U.S. supporting acts including Motörhead, Slayer, Anthrax and L.A. Guns as well as being featured on international festivals including Rocklahoma, Wacken Open Air, Motörboat, Malmö Festival and the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Catch them next at Welcome To Rockville on in Daytona, FL on May 18.



