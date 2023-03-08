Four-Time Grammy Winning Trumpetist Yayennings To Release New Album 'Yayennings Vol. 2'





Written and recorded between 2020 and 2021, Yayennings Vol. 2 was born out of some of the most complicated and difficult times in history, and in the artist's life. A sonic contrast to his debut album, Scott Ave, released in 2017 upon Yayennings' first year in Los Angeles, the new record finds the trumpetist and his quartet channeling growth and healing into a cycle of nine songs.



"Vol. 2 has slightly more of an edge to the compositions," says Yayennings. "The energy of this record is slightly elevated, and I can feel everyone playing a little harder in a way. I can tell the difference from the way we are articulating and phrasing, to the actual volume of the notes. I like to hear it as more of a balance between West Coast and East Coast vibes."



Additionally, Yayennings is set to tour with Snarky Puppy in the U.S. this



Yayennings is a four-time Grammy award-winning trumpeter. Known for his work with the multi-award-winning band Snarky Puppy, he is based in Los Angeles and is leading his own project, The Yayennings Quartet. The quartet consists of Bob Reynolds (Snarky Puppy, John Mayer), Jose Perez (Poncho Sanchez), and Ross Schodek (Poncho Sanchez). Together they add a modern twist to the 1950s west coast bebop sound, inspired by the music of



All compositions are written and arranged by Yayennings. They have already performed for thousands at festivals and for intimate crowds at prestigious jazz clubs. Yayennings' first album Scott Ave was self-released in May of 2019. Jay continues to record and tour with four-time Grammy award-winning band, Snarky Puppy.



Yayennings plays a Yamaha 8335IIS Xeno trumpet and a Yamaha 8310Z Flugel Horn and endorses Yamaha instruments. He plays an MM4C Denis Wick Heritage series mouthpiece and endorses Denis Wick mouthpieces and mutes.



TOUR DATES:

February 23-Ventura, CA-The Grape

March 23-Denver, CO-Dazzle

March 29-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre*

March 30-Milwaukee, WI-Pabst Theater*

March 31-Chicago, IL-The Riviera Theatre*

April 1-Gary, IN-Hard Rock Northern Indiana*

April 2-Kalamazoo, MI-State Theatre*

April 5-Cleveland, OH-TempleLive Cleveland Masonic*

April 6-Town Ballroom-Buffalo, NY*

April 8-Boston, MA-Roadrunner*

April 10-Amherst, MA-Tillis Hall at the Fine Arts Center, UMASS*

April 12-Concord, NH-Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts*

April 13-New York, NY-Beacon Theatre*

April 14-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer*

April 15-Harrisburg, PA-HMAC*

April 16-Ithaca, NY-Cornell University Concert Series at Bailey Hall*

April 19-Washington, DC-Warner Theatre*

April 20-Pittsburgh, PA-Stage AE*

April 24-Huntington, WV-Ritter Amphitheater*

April 26-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

April 28-Atlanta, GA-The Eastern*

*with Snarky Puppy. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yayennings Vol. 2, the new album from Yayennings-the solo project of four-time Grammy award-winning trumpetist Jay Jennings (Snarky Puppy)-is set for release March 31 on GroundUP Music-pre-order/pre-save here. A new track, "Prescott," taken from the forthcoming LP, is out now.Written and recorded between 2020 and 2021, Yayennings Vol. 2 was born out of some of the most complicated and difficult times in history, and in the artist's life. A sonic contrast to his debut album, Scott Ave, released in 2017 upon Yayennings' first year in Los Angeles, the new record finds the trumpetist and his quartet channeling growth and healing into a cycle of nine songs."Vol. 2 has slightly more of an edge to the compositions," says Yayennings. "The energy of this record is slightly elevated, and I can feel everyone playing a little harder in a way. I can tell the difference from the way we are articulating and phrasing, to the actual volume of the notes. I like to hear it as more of a balance between West Coast and East Coast vibes."Additionally, Yayennings is set to tour with Snarky Puppy in the U.S. this Spring in celebration of their new album Empire Central which won for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The record is available to purchase/stream on the band's own label GroundUP Music Yayennings is a four-time Grammy award-winning trumpeter. Known for his work with the multi-award-winning band Snarky Puppy, he is based in Los Angeles and is leading his own project, The Yayennings Quartet. The quartet consists of Bob Reynolds (Snarky Puppy, John Mayer), Jose Perez (Poncho Sanchez), and Ross Schodek (Poncho Sanchez). Together they add a modern twist to the 1950s west coast bebop sound, inspired by the music of Chet Baker and Stan Getz.All compositions are written and arranged by Yayennings. They have already performed for thousands at festivals and for intimate crowds at prestigious jazz clubs. Yayennings' first album Scott Ave was self-released in May of 2019. Jay continues to record and tour with four-time Grammy award-winning band, Snarky Puppy.Yayennings plays a Yamaha 8335IIS Xeno trumpet and a Yamaha 8310Z Flugel Horn and endorses Yamaha instruments. He plays an MM4C Denis Wick Heritage series mouthpiece and endorses Denis Wick mouthpieces and mutes.TOUR DATES:February 23-Ventura, CA-The GrapeMarch 23-Denver, CO-DazzleMarch 29-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre*March 30-Milwaukee, WI-Pabst Theater*March 31-Chicago, IL-The Riviera Theatre*April 1-Gary, IN-Hard Rock Northern Indiana*April 2-Kalamazoo, MI-State Theatre*April 5-Cleveland, OH-TempleLive Cleveland Masonic*April 6-Town Ballroom-Buffalo, NY*April 8-Boston, MA-Roadrunner*April 10-Amherst, MA-Tillis Hall at the Fine Arts Center, UMASS*April 12-Concord, NH-Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts*April 13-New York, NY-Beacon Theatre*April 14-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer*April 15-Harrisburg, PA-HMAC*April 16-Ithaca, NY-Cornell University Concert Series at Bailey Hall*April 19-Washington, DC-Warner Theatre*April 20-Pittsburgh, PA-Stage AE*April 24-Huntington, WV-Ritter Amphitheater*April 26-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*April 28-Atlanta, GA-The Eastern**with Snarky Puppy.



