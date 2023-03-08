Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza & More To Headline Outside Lands Festival





Today Another Planet Entertainment,



Outside Lands is also pleased to share an eclectic mix of the hottest and most raved about musical acts including: Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Ethel Cain, plus dynamic and trail-blazing artists like Noah Kahan, J.I.D, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Cigarettes After Sex, Orville Peck, Willow, Beabadobee, Cuco, Alvvays, aespa, NIKI, and many more.



Now in its third year, SOMA Tent will return to the Outside Lands footprint with rhythms and vibes inspired by underground nightclub culture. SOMA Tent features over 9 hours of music each day featuring the best in dance music. This year's talent includes: BLOND:ISH, Claptone, WhoMadeWho, Tinlicker, Âme b2b Trikk, Sama' Abdulhadi and much more. It's the perfect place to forget what time of day (or night) it is and get lost in the sound and lights!



"​​When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before. 15 years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives," said Allen Scott, Co-Founder of Outside Lands & President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment. "The festival celebrates everything we love about the Bay Area's rich cultural history. We're proud of the positive financial impact the festival has on San Francisco, injecting more than $1 billion into the SF economy since its inception."



New for 2023, Outside Lands is offering a GA+ level ticket. This elevated GA offering includes expedited entry, an exclusive GA+ lounge with access to flushable bathrooms, refillable water stations and complimentary soft drinks, plus a full-service bar and food for purchase.



3-Day General Admission, General Admission +, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes will go on sale tomorrow, March 8 at 10am PT exclusively via www.SFOutsideLands.com. 3-Day GA are $449, 3-Day GA+ are $674, 3-Day VIP are $1,029 and Golden Gate Club are $4,899. Payment Plan options for 3-Day GA start at $99 down, 3-Day GA+ start at $159 down and 3-Day VIP start at $199 down and include 3 additional payment installments. Taxes and fees apply for all price levels and payment plans.



Golden Gate Club will return, again providing an unforgettable premium festival experience. Members can enjoy their own private front row viewing areas at the 3 main stages, as well as their own private Skydeck Parlor, which is a luxurious lounge curated by esteemed designer Ken Fulk.



The space not only provides unmatched views of the main stage, but also includes complimentary food from beloved Bay Area chefs Tyler Florence of Miller & Lux, Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin of Boulevard and Ravi Kapur of Liholiho Yacht Club, as well as an assortment of wines from our sommelier and handcrafted cocktails throughout the weekend. Additionally, members will be transported stage to stage in their own golf carts, have access to a personal concierge service, a dedicated festival entrance and more. Golden Gate Club passes are $4,899 plus fees.



Outside Lands takes place annually in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and is one of the most popular summer events for both music and culinary enthusiasts. The three-day festival showcases world-class music programming, from legendary acts to emerging artists, plus features restaurants, wineries and breweries, nearly all of which are local to California. Delivering an elevated experience for attendees that includes unique and cultural programming such as Outsider Art, GastroMagic, Cocktail Magic and the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival, Outside Lands showcases the best the Bay Area has to offer.



Outside Lands 2023 Lineup:

*lineup subject to change



Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters

ODESZA

Lana Del Rey

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

Maggie Rogers

FISHER

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

J.I.D

Interpol

WILLOW

Father John Misty

Tobe Nwigwe

Orville Peck

aespa

Beabadoobee

L'Impératrice

Cuco

Nora En Pure

Poolside

Alvvays

NIKI

Alex G

Soccer Mommy



Monolink

Raveena

Trixie Mattel

Mariah the Scientist

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Lovejoy

Becky Hill

Joy Oladokun



Inhaler

Crumb

DOPE LEMON

Gabriels

Ethel Cain

Zack Fox

Cobra Man

Samia

TOPS

Orion Sun

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Donny Benét

Evan Giia

Manila Grey

Nanna

The Dip

Eddie Zuko

Wild Child

No Vacation

Pretty Sick



Westend

midwxst

Wednesday

UPSAHL

Izzy Heltai

Fake Fruit

Venus & The Flytraps

SOMA TENT:

Âme b2b Trikk

BLOND:ISH

Claptone

Coco & Breezy



Denis Sulta



EREZ

Justin Jay

Kim Ann Foxman

Loverground

MISS DRE

Nala

Red Axes

Sama' Abdulhadi

Tinlicker

VNSSA

