Indigo De Souza Releases New Single 'Smog'





"Smog" is the second track De Souza has released from her forthcoming album. In February she unveiled the album's closer, "Younger and Dumber" a stunning ballad that reaped heaps of critical praise from the New York Times, Billboard, NPR and was awarded Pitchfork's 'Best New Track' distinction.



"It would be too premature to call it De Souza's best work yet, but there's so much catharsis in the track's four-and-a-half-minute runtime that it feels inevitable that we will be talking about 'Younger & Dumber' for a long time," said Paste.



All of This Will End, the anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 breakthrough album Any Shape You Take, marks a warmer and unmistakably audacious era for her. It's a statement about fearlessly moving forward from the past into a gratitude-filled present, feeling it all every step of the way, and choosing to embody loving awareness. Across 11 songs, the album is a raw and radically optimistic work that grapples with mortality, the rejuvenation that community brings, and the importance of centering yourself now.



These tracks come from the most resonant moments of her life: childhood memories, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering the Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself. "All of This Will End feels more true to me than anything ever has," she says.



Indigo has announced a 2023 tour that includes a headline run, a stop at Austin, TX's SXSW



SXSW Schedule

March 15 - Audio Femme official showcase @ Central Pres. Church / 11pm

March 16 - KUTX morning broadcast @ Scholtz Garten / 9am

March 16 - FLOODFest day party @ Mohawk / 3pm

March 16 - Saddle Creek x Sub Pop official showcase @ Mohawk / 1am

March 17 - Wasserman day party @ Mohawk / 4:30pm

March 17 - Ari's Take x LabelCoin official showcase @ Half Step on Rainey / 12:05am



Tour Dates:

3/11 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

3/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

3/15-17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/18 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips (Southside Spillover)

3/19 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group SOLD OUT

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

5/17 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic

5/18 - Chicago, IL @

5/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

5/20 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

5/22 - Boston, MA @ The Royale

5/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/24 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall SOLD OUT

5/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom SOLD OUT

5/27 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

5/30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

5/31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

6/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

6/3 - Asheville, NC @ The

6/2-4 - Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

6/27 - London, UK @ Roundhouse ^

6/29 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/1 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

8/12-13 Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at West River

8/15 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

8/17 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

8/18 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the

8/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

8/24 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

8/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

8/27 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8/30 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC

8/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

9/1 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound *

9/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brookly Bowl *

9/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

9/9 -

9/10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

^ supporting Japanese Breakfast

