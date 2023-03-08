Mary Chapin Carpenter Confirms Summer Headline Tour





*with special guest Dawes. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Mary Chapin Carpenter will embark on an extensive headline tour this summer with shows at New Orleans' Orpheum Theater, Dallas' Majestic Theatre, Austin's Paramount Theatre, Boulder's Chautauqua Auditorium, Charlotte's Knight Theater, Charleston's Charleston Music Hall, Lexington's Lexington Opera House and Portland, ME's State Theatre among many others. See below for complete itinerary.Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 8 at 10:00am local time via Seated with general on-sale following this Friday, March 10 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.marychapincarpenter.com/tour.Over the course of her renowned career, Carpenter has sold over 16 million records. With hits like "Passionate Kisses" and "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," she has won five Grammy Awards (with 16 nominations), two CMA awards, two Academy of Country Music awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.Additionally, Carpenter's most recent release, One Night Lonely (Live), was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards. A rare solo performance, the album was recorded at Carpenter's favorite venue, Virginia's legendary Wolf Trap (where she will return on August 26 with special guest Dawes), and features songs from across her acclaimed career including several from her latest studio album, The Dirt And The Stars. A DVD of the live concert, which premiered on PBS.MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:April 29-Indio, CA-StagecoachJune 2-New Orleans, LA-Orpheum TheaterJune 3-Galveston Island, TX-The Grand 1894 Opera HouseJune 4-Dallas, TX-Majestic TheatreJune 6-Austin, TX-Paramount TheatreJune 7-Abilene, TX-Paramount TheatreJune 9-Albuquerque, NM-KiMo TheaterJune 10-Tucson, AZ-Fox Tucson TheatreJune 13-Scottsdale, AZ-Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsJune 15-Boulder, CO-Chautauqua AuditoriumJune 16-Breckenridge, CO-Riverwalk CenterJune 17-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass FestivalAugust 3-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts CenterAugust 4-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts CenterAugust 5-Katonah, NY-Caramoor CenterAugust 6-Richmond, VA-The NationalAugust 8-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake AmphitheaterAugust 9-Charleston, SC-Charleston Music HallAugust 10-Greensboro, NC-Carolina TheatreAugust 11-Charlotte, NC-Knight TheaterAugust 12-Lexington, KY-Lexington Opera HouseAugust 18-Beverly, MA-Cabot TheatreAugust 19-Portland, ME-State TheatreAugust 20-Nashua, NH-Nashua CenterAugust 22-Northampton, MA-Academy of MusicAugust 25-Vineyard Haven, MA-Beach Road WeekendAugust 26-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap**with special guest Dawes.



