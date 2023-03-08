Andrew Salgado's Single "Learning How To Forget" #1 RMR / #58 Music Row





Andrew Salgado's single "Learning How To Forget" closes out its radio promotion after reaching #1 and #2 for fifteen weeks in a row on Root's Top 50 Hot Country Song Chart. Additionally, the song rose to an impressive #58 on Music Row. Andrew shares, "The country radio folks opened their doors to us and put us on the air with their listeners. There is just something about live radio and call ins that keeps you motivated when you feel that personal support." Coming up next Andrew will be making the rounds at CRS with interviews scheduled with country music magazines and radio show hosts. Plus Andrew's street team is steadily working on additional in person radio interviews to match up with his soon to be announced national tour. The tour will support Andrew's March 10th release of his newest single "Why Didn't I Call You" which by the way will also be released in Dolby Atmos format.Andrew Salgado, who has been signed with Synapse Publishing & Entertainment®, LLC since 2017 came to prominence winning a national singer-songwriting competition and has penned songs with legends such as Brian Wilson, Darryl Worley and Kacey Musgraves. Andrew has toured with some of country music's biggest icons such as Eli Young, Clint Black and Toby Keith. He's released several well-received indie albums and had his music featured in film and theatre. The Nashville based recording artist with Chicago roots released his third album, '86 VOL 2 - Autumn Dawn' this year. Currently on a media tour for the new album, Andrew was also featured on the nationally-aired PBS special "Songs at the Center" as well as appearances on WGN, ABC and NBC.




