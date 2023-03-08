The Fabulous Jan Daley Singer Songwriter Actress 2023 Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductee



Jan tells the story, "That was it! God had given us this miracle baby and I couldn't turn my back on her so I walked away from the music business for 20 years filling my creative time with acting and writing songs for other artists and movie projects. As time went on I began to miss singing music and that led to being the guest soloist on the internationally famous television show The Hour of Power which I did for 10 years. Even today when asked what her most important production was without hesitation Jan replies "My miracle daughter!" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Literally millions upon millions of music lovers around the world have experienced the absolutely marvelous performance persona of Miss Jan Daley. Recently Billboard honoring her with a #1 traditional Jazz album after riding the charts for 22 weeks and her " Home For Christmas " Album at # 4 on their Jazz Chart. Often juggling multiple projects, Jan has wowed audiences globally with rave reviews: "When she steps out front, she commands our attention! A rich voice packed with emotion.. Be prepared to be enthralled" Os Place Jazz Magazine. You might have caught her in Las Vegas and across the nation opening for comedy legends such as Don Rickles, Rodney Dangerfield and David Brenner.As an actress Miss Daley has co-starred alongside top tier talent including Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Cybil Shepherd, Peter Fonda, George Kennedy, Hugh O'Brian, Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump and most recently shooting a new movie "The Revenge of The Bride'' Her track "Till Love Touched Your life" is the title song for the movie Madron and nominated for an Academy Award. Jan has also written and recorded dance songs for a House music project (called "Lady J") with longtime friend and songwriter Jimmy Webb. But her most personal tribute was to Bob Hope whom she traveled with around the world entertaining our troops with the Grammy Nominated CD "Where There's Hope" featured on 122 stations across America. If that's not enough tune into the Academy Awards and you just might see Jan sitting by her good friends Carol Burnett or Julie Andrews.This year Jan enters into yet another new category of accomplishment: she is being inducted for her songwriting success by the prestigious Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in Washington DC.A bit of history - At age 23 in the middle of her illustrious career Jan Daley was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer. As she battled through the disease, in and out of Hospitals, she continued to work. She found one doctor who gave her the courage and hope that she needed. After returning to America from successful appearances on popular British television shows, an emptiness began inside of Jan. She decided to go with her Mom to a candle light service on Christmas Eve. In haste to get inside the church Jan had left her lights on and when they returned the car's battery was dead. This was her first visit to the world famous Crystal Cathedral with parking for 10,00 people. She noticed one young man who had ushered them to their seats, he was parked a couple cars away.As Jan recalls, "I just walked right up to him and asked if he could recharge my battery! Jan laughs, "He not only recharged my battery, but my heart too!!" We were married 9 months to the day."As time went on Jan knew she had to tell him doctors said she would never have children. Later she went back to the Doctor who said he could treat her with an experimental surgery that he thought would treat the cancer and give her a "one in a million chance of having a baby. That was enough for Jan. In the middle of two high profile commercial contracts Jan got pregnant. "In the end I lost 2 babies, but we never gave up hope and had our "Miracle Baby," but not without the possibility of us both losing our lives.She would continue working and writing a Christian album commuting to Nashville for Universal Records. When her husband's family met in Wisconsin for a family re-union, her 2 yr. old walked right past her without recognizing her.Jan tells the story, "That was it! God had given us this miracle baby and I couldn't turn my back on her so I walked away from the music business for 20 years filling my creative time with acting and writing songs for other artists and movie projects. As time went on I began to miss singing music and that led to being the guest soloist on the internationally famous television show The Hour of Power which I did for 10 years. Even today when asked what her most important production was without hesitation Jan replies "My miracle daughter!"



