UK Garage Rock Trio The Len Price 3 Re-Releasing Acclaimed 2007 Debut LP 'Chinese Burn' On April 7, 2023



One of those previously unreleased tracks "Break Your Neck" is out today to kick off pre-orders for the vinyl reissue.



Front man



Of the re-release, Page says, "We've been really excited about 'Chinese Burn' coming out on vinyl for the first time. A lot of people that come to our shows are vinyl heads - me and Neil are too! It's great to finally have all our albums in this format and we're really grateful to Wicked Cool for making it happen."



Weaned on the raw, passionate, two-minute tunes of the Who, the Kinks, and the Clash, The Len Price 3 are a high-energy garage combo from the Medway district of North Kent in the United Kingdom. Comprised of



When the trio were banned for playing too loud, they simply changed their name and booked another gig under the new moniker a few weeks later. Eventually, the band found an audience for their revved-up, no-nonsense sound, and shared stages with a wide variety of noted acts, from the



In 2005, the Len Price 3 came to the attention of the Australian label Laughing Outlaw Records, who signed the band and released their debut single, "Christian in the Desert" b/w "Dorolea," as well as their first album, Chinese Burn. The album received strong reviews and the band toured extensively in the United Kingdom, with airplay and multiple live performances on



During that trip, they met Steve Van Zandt who, unknown to the band, had come to see them play at a small bar in Greenwich Village on a Monday night in New York. They were headlining the evening but were disheartened when the entire audience left after the support band finished. Not to be beaten, the band took to the stage and delivered a blistering performance to only the sound man, or so they thought, because at the end of their set, Mr Van Zandt came out of the shadows and offered to sign them there and then to his label, Wicked Cool Records. They released their second LP, Rent a Crowd, in 2007 which was helped along nicely when Southern Comfort used 'If I Ain't Got You' for a global advertising campaign, and was also featured as one of the free to use songs in the popular 'Rock Band' game. Their third album 'Pictures' was moving into a slightly slicker and less tethered-to-the-garage-territory. It arrived in early 2010, along with a support slot with Sir



In an interview with Vice Magazine, Billy Childish described the Len Price 3 as a group who took his songs and simply added a pop edge to them. Angry at the unjust and flagrant untruth, The Len Price 3 shot back with a song about their accuser, "Childish Words." It was the lead-off track on the band's 2017 album Kentish Longtails. At this time, the band also supplied the entire soundtrack for the independent film 'Pubmonkey', and the title track 'Swing Like a Monkey' was taken from the album. This was followed by extensive touring in the UK and



Now, with over 40K loyal global supporters on the Facebook page and regularly well-attended shows up and down the UK and



Now in 2023, The Len Price 3 are celebrating the re-release of Chinese Burn on the Wicked Cool Label, this time including a gatefold vinyl release. The band did a sold-out launch show in February at the iconic Lexington venue in London to mark the occasion. The album that started the story is now available again, and a whole new generation of LP3 fans are enjoying it for the first time. The band will be promoting the album with shows in UK, Europe, and the US throughout 2023.

Fans of The Len Price 3 don't just like the band, they love it and become loyal followers over many years. If you check them out, you might just find out why...

www.facebook.com/thelenprice3 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Chinese Burn' the 2007 debut album from acclaimed UK garage rock combo The Len Price 3, will be rereleased by Wicked Cool Records, for the first time ever on vinyl on April 7, including 4 songs previously not available on the digital/cd.One of those previously unreleased tracks "Break Your Neck" is out today to kick off pre-orders for the vinyl reissue.Front man Glenn Page says, ""Break Your Neck" is a song about an infamous 17th-century executioner. It was recorded during the sessions for the 'Pictures' album. We left it off the record because it seemed like an odd one out at the time. We had fun recording it and I think we played it live a few times. It's got a touch of the gothic about it - maybe a Cramps vibe. I was also channeling Thee Mighty Caesars."Of the re-release, Page says, "We've been really excited about 'Chinese Burn' coming out on vinyl for the first time. A lot of people that come to our shows are vinyl heads - me and Neil are too! It's great to finally have all our albums in this format and we're really grateful to Wicked Cool for making it happen."Weaned on the raw, passionate, two-minute tunes of the Who, the Kinks, and the Clash, The Len Price 3 are a high-energy garage combo from the Medway district of North Kent in the United Kingdom. Comprised of Glenn Page on guitar and vocals, Steve Huggins on bass, and Neil Fromow on drums (no; no one in the band is named Len Price), the Len Price 3 got their start at a bar in Maidstone where bands could pay for the privilege of rehearsing in front of the drinking customers.When the trio were banned for playing too loud, they simply changed their name and booked another gig under the new moniker a few weeks later. Eventually, the band found an audience for their revved-up, no-nonsense sound, and shared stages with a wide variety of noted acts, from the Libertines to The Lovely Eggs.In 2005, the Len Price 3 came to the attention of the Australian label Laughing Outlaw Records, who signed the band and released their debut single, "Christian in the Desert" b/w "Dorolea," as well as their first album, Chinese Burn. The album received strong reviews and the band toured extensively in the United Kingdom, with airplay and multiple live performances on Radio 2 and Radio 6 as well as going to America for the first time to play the 2006 South by Southwest Music Conference.During that trip, they met Steve Van Zandt who, unknown to the band, had come to see them play at a small bar in Greenwich Village on a Monday night in New York. They were headlining the evening but were disheartened when the entire audience left after the support band finished. Not to be beaten, the band took to the stage and delivered a blistering performance to only the sound man, or so they thought, because at the end of their set, Mr Van Zandt came out of the shadows and offered to sign them there and then to his label, Wicked Cool Records. They released their second LP, Rent a Crowd, in 2007 which was helped along nicely when Southern Comfort used 'If I Ain't Got You' for a global advertising campaign, and was also featured as one of the free to use songs in the popular 'Rock Band' game. Their third album 'Pictures' was moving into a slightly slicker and less tethered-to-the-garage-territory. It arrived in early 2010, along with a support slot with Sir Paul McCartney at Hyde Park in London and a mention on the front cover of Rolling Stone Magazine - where David Fricke in his article said of The Len Price 3 ' Rock 'n Roll Don't Need Saving, The Cure's Right Here.' Fricke had been to see the band a couple of times during their American travels. After a long break that included a perhaps unsurprising change in labels, the band returned in early 2014 with a new album, Nobody Knows.In an interview with Vice Magazine, Billy Childish described the Len Price 3 as a group who took his songs and simply added a pop edge to them. Angry at the unjust and flagrant untruth, The Len Price 3 shot back with a song about their accuser, "Childish Words." It was the lead-off track on the band's 2017 album Kentish Longtails. At this time, the band also supplied the entire soundtrack for the independent film 'Pubmonkey', and the title track 'Swing Like a Monkey' was taken from the album. This was followed by extensive touring in the UK and Europe as well as a headline slot in Las Vegas to support both the album and the film. The film is now in the final stages of being approved for release by the streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.Now, with over 40K loyal global supporters on the Facebook page and regularly well-attended shows up and down the UK and Europe the band are back with a stripped-down, post-lockdown celebration of all things The Len Price 3 with their new offering, Ip Dip Do. The album was originally sold at gigs on the now retro format of CD as there was no way to get hold of Vinyl quickly enough. The band sold out of the original pressing almost immediately, followed by digital and vinyl releases later in 2022.Now in 2023, The Len Price 3 are celebrating the re-release of Chinese Burn on the Wicked Cool Label, this time including a gatefold vinyl release. The band did a sold-out launch show in February at the iconic Lexington venue in London to mark the occasion. The album that started the story is now available again, and a whole new generation of LP3 fans are enjoying it for the first time. The band will be promoting the album with shows in UK, Europe, and the US throughout 2023.Fans of The Len Price 3 don't just like the band, they love it and become loyal followers over many years. If you check them out, you might just find out why...www.facebook.com/thelenprice3



