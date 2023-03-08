Jesse Mac Cormack Announces New EP Solo_2 Out May 2, 2023





3. Blue World_2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Almost a year after the release of his critically acclaimed full-length album, SOLO, Jesse Mac Cormack is back with SOLO_2, a 3-song EP set for digital release on May 2nd via Secret City Records. "The idea of making alternate versions of songs that were on SOLO was sparked after playing my album launch show at Centre Phi in Montreal last Spring", Jesse says. "Playing the songs in concert made me want to shift to a more electronic music vibe to experiment a different live energy.""NHFN_2" is the first of the three reimagined tracks featured on the album and is available now on all digital platforms. "Losing freedom and privileges made me realize how great and important they were", describes Jesse. "Going through a hard time in a relationship and looking forward to happiness gave me purpose. It really helped me find what nourished me and made me stronger. Everything wasn't about passion anymore. I started thinking, taking good decisions for myself, and remembering what I wanted in the first place".Last week, CRi released a brand-new song featuring Jesse titled "Losing My Mind".As on his previous award winning LP Now, Mac Cormack plays almost every instrument on SOLO and SOLO_2 himself, surrounded by a soundtrack of one. Across rippling tracks, the singer summons a sonic world that's razor-edged and intimate, influenced by the textured electronics of James Blake, Little Dragon, Caribou and SUUNS.Multi-talented, Mac Cormack also produced all the volumes of Helena Deland's acclaimed Altogether Unaccompanied, as well as several recordings for Rosie Valland, Philippe Brach, Sara-Danielle, Lonny and many others. A home-studio wizard and blazing guitarist, he was tapped to salute Stevie Ray Vaughan and Muddy Waters at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. Jesse has forged a solid background that has been influenced by notable encounters and collaborations with such bands as Patrick Watson, The Barr Brothers, Cat Power, Half Moon Run and collaboration with Cri. Mac Cormack' single "No Love Go (CRi Remix)" was featured in Showtime's new series "American Gigolo."Praises for SOLO:«Le musicien trouve l'équilibre entre la chaleur des sonorités et la froideur des boîtes à rythmes » ★★★★ - Le Devoir«Seul, donc, mais pas tout à fait : Mac Cormack convoque personnages imaginaires et fantômes d'un passé pas si lointain, grâce à une pop lancinante, calibrée au millimètre, tâtant du côté du folk, du post-rock ou de la soul. » ★★★ - Rolling Stone France« Le talentueux multi-instrumentiste Jesse Mac Cormack propose avec SOLO un impressionnant deuxième album [...] qui témoigne de la richesse de son savoir-faire et de sa capacité à évoluer en tant qu'artiste. » - Journal Metro«Comme le titre l'indique, Jesse nous propose une collection de chansons sur lesquelles il joue pratiquement de tous les instruments. C'est percutant, intimiste et très riche en textures sonores. » - Tellement Courteau, ICI Musique«l'extrait hallucinant commence avec un bruit stable qui devient rapidement un climat intense. » (pour NHFN) - Variance Mag«Jesse Mac Cormack a démontré depuis ses débuts qu'il est capable d'à peu près tout. » ★★★★ - La Presse«Seul, donc, mais pas tout à fait : Mac Cormack convoque personnages imaginaires et fantômes d'un passé pas si lointain, grâce à une pop lancinante, calibrée au millimètre, tâtant du côté du folk, du post-rock ou de la soul. » ★★★ - Rolling Stone France«Un homme qui travaille seul des climats envoûtants, une voix de tête et des percussions comme aquatiques » - France Inter"The musician and producer walks in the footsteps of James Blake." ★★★ - Rolling Stone Germany"The singer creates a sonic world that's razor edged and intimate… hypnotic" 3/5 - Top40-Charts.com"There is a restricted sound palette across the ten tracks which certainly gives cohesion to the set but suggests that Jesse Mac Cormack has plenty more places to go." - Wall of Sound UK«Sur Solo, il joue l'homme-orchestre et crée, quasiment à lui seul, un univers sonore à la fois percutant et intimiste, influencé par les textures électroniques de James Blake, Little Dragon ou Caribou. » - Clin d'oeilSOLO_2 Tracklist:1. NHFN_22. A&E_23. Blue World_2



