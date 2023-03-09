Elvis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Deluxe Edition Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Baz Luhrmann's label House of Iona/RCA Records release the ELVIS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Deluxe
Edition - click here to listen. Prior to this, Kacey Musgraves
and Mark Ronson's version of "Can't Help Falling In Love
" (click here to listen) and a reworked mash-up of Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas
" & Britney Spears' "Toxic
" titled "Toxic Las Vegas
(Jamieson Shaw Remix)" (click here to listen) were singles dropped leading up to album release. By the demands of fans across the globe, the deluxe includes several unreleased performances of classic Elvis hits performed by Austin Butler such as "Blue Suede
Shoes" as well as updated versions/remixes of singles from Elliott Wheeler and Daisy
O'Dell.
Baz Luhrmann
on the ELVIS Soundtrack
(Deluxe): "The whole Elvis music team has answered the call from fans with this new Deluxe
Edition of the Elvis soundtrack. Featuring everything from previously unreleased recordings by Austin Butler to contemporary takes on Elvis's classics and a fresh mash-up with the Backstreet Boys, the Deluxe
album reveals all the complex layers of Austin's performance, Elvis's music and those who continue his legacy."
Listen to ELVIS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Deluxe
Edition: https://elvis.lnk.to/soundtrackdeluxe
This deluxe release follows the immense success of both the film, which was the number one non-IP-based box office earner of 2022, and the soundtrack for ELVIS. The soundtrack was nominated for two 2023 Grammy Award nominations - Best Compilation Soundtrack
For Visual Media Album and Best Rap Performance (for Doja Cat's single "Vegas
"). The soundtrack was also nominated and won for Favorite Soundtrack
at the 2022 American Music
Awards. And just this past weekend, Anton Monsted won Best Music
Supervision for a film budgeted over $25M from the Guild of Music
Supervisors. The blockbuster film ELVIS, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, landed at #1 in the box office in its first weekend in theaters and became Luhrmann's highest-grossing film in 22 countries. The film is currently up for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Butler, nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor, took home the Golden Globe
Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Actor. The film won three additional BAFTA Awards, for Costume Design, Casting and Hair and Makeup, as well as the Critics Choice Award for Best Hair and Makeup. Director
of photography Mandy Walker, only the third woman ever to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Cinematography, recently took home the award for Best Feature work from the American Society of Cinematographers—making history as the first woman to ever do so. ELVIS has received a wide variety of nods from a broad range of guilds and awards associations and was named one of AFI's Top 10 Movies of the Year.
The original soundtrack debuted at #1 on Billboard's Soundtrack
chart and reached top 30 on the Billboard's 200 chart at #26 - click here to listen. The success of the film and soundtrack gave a lift to Elvis' discography, bumping Elvis: 30 #1 Hits album to #1 on Billboard's Catalog Albums chart. Doja Cat's "Vegas
" hit #1 at Pop Radio, making it the first solo soundtrack song to reach #1 since RCA's "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the Trolls Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
in 2016. Additionally, "Vegas
" also peaked at #10on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making this Doja's sixth single in the top 10.
Director-producer-cowriter Baz Luhrmann
takes us on the moving journey of a rebel and an icon as America's cultural landscape evolved over more than 30 years. ELVIS celebrates the extraordinary life of a trailblazing artist; the loves and poignant losses he faced as a man and the timeless music and groundbreaking performances he gave the world. The film explores how Presley's unprecedented rise to fame was sparked by larger-than-life manager Colonel Tom Parker, whose shortcomings were also primarily responsible for the singer's tragic demise. The soundtrack features Elvis's extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.
ELVIS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Deluxe
Edition Tracklist:
Suspicious Minds (Vocal Intro) Elvis Presley
Fly Away Weave Elliott Wheeler, Gary Clark Jr., Shannon Sanders, Nashville Urban Choir, Austin Butler, Shonka Dukureh & Lanesha Randolph
Baby, Let's Play House Austin Butler
Hound Dog Shonka Dukureh
Blue Moon Elvis Presley
Blue Suede
Shoes Austin Butler
How Do You Think I Feel Kodi Smit-McPhee & Elliott Wheeler
Heartbreak Hotel Austin Butler & Elliott Wheeler
I'm Coming Home (Film Mix) Elvis Presley
Hound Dog Austin Butler
Tutti Frutti Les Greene
Strange Things Are Happening Every Day Yola
Trouble (From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
ELVIS) Austin Butler
Crawfish (Live On Set) Austin Butler
Can't Help Falling in Love (Elliott Wheeler Remix) Elvis Presley
Can't Help Falling in Love Kacey Musgraves
A Little
Less Conversation Elvis Presley
x JXL
Toxic Las Vegas Elvis Presley
x Britney Spears
Backstreet Bossa Nova (Daisy O'Dell Remix) Elvis Presley
x Backstreet Boys
Rubberneckin' Elvis Presley
Cotton Candy Land Stevie Nicks
& Chris Isaak
Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix) Elvis Presley
& Tame Impala
'68 Comeback Special (Medley) Elvis Presley
If I Can Dream
Elvis Presley
Any Day Now Elvis Presley
Vegas
Rehearsal/That's All Right Austin Butler & Elvis Presley
Suspicious Minds (Film Edit) Elvis Presley
Can't Help Falling in Love (August 12 - Midnight Show) Elvis Presley
Polk Salad Annie
(Film Mix) Elvis Presley
Burning Love (Film Mix) Elvis Presley
It's Only Love Elvis Presley
Also Sprach Zarathustra/An American Trilogy
Elvis Presley
Are You Lonesome Tonight? Austin Butler & Elliott Wheeler
Unchained Melody
Elvis Presley
Vegas
(From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
ELVIS) Doja Cat
The King and I Eminem
& CeeLo Green
Tupelo
Shuffle (From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
ELVIS) Swae Lee & Diplo
I Got A Feelin' In My Body Elvis Presley
& Stuart
Price
Craw-Fever Elvis Presley
Don't Fly Away (PNAU Remix) Elvis Presley
& PNAU
Product of the Ghetto Elvis Presley
& Nardo Wick
If I Can Dream
(From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
ELVIS) Måneskin
Let It All Hang Out Denzel Curry
feat. PlayThatBoiZay
I Got A Feelin' In My Body Lenesha Randolph
Summer Kisses/In My Body Elvis Presley
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child Jazmine Sullivan
Power of My Love Elvis Presley
& Jack White
Suspicious Minds Paravi
In the Ghetto (World Turns Remix) Elvis Presley
feat. Nardo Wick
Can't Help Falling in Love (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
ELVIS) Elvis Presley
& Mark Ronson
Can't Help Falling in Love (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
ELVIS) DELUXE EDITION Kacey Musgraves
& Mark Ronson
Can't Help Falling in Love G-DRAGON