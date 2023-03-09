The Soul Rebels Join Forces With Black Thought And Elle Varner For Special Run Of Brooklyn Bowl Shows On March 24th And 25th









Today, Brooklyn Bowl announces legendary rapper Black Thought and R&B singer-songwriter Elle Varner will join New Orleans hip hop, funk-brass ensemble The Soul Rebels for their performances at the iconic venue on March 24th and 25th. Black Thought, regarded as "one of the most skilled, incisive, and prolific rappers of his time," is known for his continuous multisyllabic rhyme schemes, complex lyricism, double entendres, and politically aware lyrics. GRAMMY nominated Elle Varner's honeyed vocals have been featured on BET's Soul Cypher, alongside other R&B heavyweights like Musiq Soul Child, as she writes songs about unfeigned heartache.An annual weekend tradition that's been happening for years, The Soul Rebels residency at Brooklyn Bowl allows the eight piece to stretch, flex and strengthen their musical and artist muscles. It also allows them to perform and collaborate with special guests, making once in a lifetime historic musical moments.The Soul Rebels' Brooklyn Bowl residency takes place on the heels of their world premiere performance, coming together as Wu Tang Clan & The Soul Rebels, slated to headline New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival only days following The Soul Rebels' Brooklyn Bowl engagement.Julian Goslin of The Soul Rebels says, "Our band is constantly growing, evolving and tapping into different sources of inspiration at Brooklyn Bowl. This year we are extremely excited and grateful to perform with one of the greatest MCS to ever do it, the powerful Black Thought, who will join us on our first night. On our second night, Elle Varner, who has one of the purist, most soulful and beautiful voices today, will grace the stage with us".More info here: https://www.brooklynbowl.com/brooklyn/events/detail/the-soul-rebels-with-special-guests-12565035The Soul Rebels started with an idea-to expand upon the pop music they loved on the radio and the New Orleans brass tradition they grew up on. They took that tradition and blended funk and soul with elements of hip hop, jazz and rock all within a brass band context. The band has built a career around an eclectic live show that harnesses the power of horns and drums in a deep pocket funk party-like atmosphere.On the heels of supporting The Wu Tang Clan and The Rolling Stones, The Soul Rebels continue to expand their international reach touring four continents including Europe, Australia, China, South Korea and Japan. Their explosive stage presence has led to live collaborations with the likes of Katy Perry, Nas, G-Eazy, DMX, Robin Thicke, Macy Gray, Portugal. The Man, Robert Glasper, Pretty Lights, Curren$y, Joey Bada$$, Talib Kweli, GZA, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Raekwon, Metallica, and Marilyn Manson among many others, and opening for Lauryn Hill and Nile Rodgers.The Soul Rebels have appeared twice on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, been featured on NPR's Tiny Desk series with Wu Tang Clanfrontman GZA, headlined the global TED Conference, and appeared on the official soundtrack for Universal Pictures' hit comedy Girls Trip.Brooklyn Bowl, ranked the #1 busiest club in NYC and #7 busiest club in the world in 2017 (Pollstar), is the ultimate night out, with its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 16 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring locally crafted beers, and food by the acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group. Located in the beautiful, 19th-century Hecla Iron Works building, the venue -- aka "rock and roll heaven" (Village Voice) -- boasts a sound system and amenities that "no other local rock club can offer" (The New York Times). Wearing its homegrown values on its sleeve, Brooklyn Bowl is as committed to locally made products -- serving award-winning beer from the adjacent Brooklyn Brewery -- as it is to environmental sustainability -- it's the first L.E.E.D.-certified bowling alley in the world and serves paper straws. And the food? "Epic," says Eater. In other words, Brooklyn Bowl's unprecedented combination of top-flight music, bowling, beer and food is "like nailing a spare on a four-ten split" (The New Yorker).Eight men pick up shiny brass and drum instruments, lock into an unspoken groove and rotate genres like your favorite playlist shifting from funk, jazz and R&B to hip-hop and beyond. With fire, focus and fluidity, New Orleans-bred staple THE SOUL REBELS expand musical boundaries with an unwavering commitment to originality and innovation through genre-bending songs and collaborations. On the heels of their new supergroup with The Wu Tang Clan, The Soul Rebels continue to expand their international reach touring four continents including Europe, Australia, China, South Korea and Japan. Their explosive stage presence has led to live collaborations with the likes of Katy Perry, Nas, G-Eazy, DMX, Robin Thicke, Macy Gray, Portugal. The Man, Robert Glasper, Big Freedia, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Matisyahu. The Soul Rebels started with an idea - to expand upon the pop music they loved on the radio and the New Orleans brass tradition they grew up on. They took that tradition and blended funk and soul with elements of hip hop, jazz and rock all within a brass band context. The band has built a career around an eclectic live show that harnesses the power of horns and drums in a deep pocket funk party-like atmosphere. The Soul Rebels continue to chart new territory as they feature in major films, tour globally, and combine topnotch musicianship with songs that celebrate dancing, life, funk and soul.




