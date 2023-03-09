



The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today The JUNO Awards are returning to Atlantic Canada, making their second visit to Halifax(Kjipuktuk) in March 2024. The historical port city on Canada's east coast boasts an eclectic and storied music scene that is primed to welcome Canada's largest celebration of music. Halifax will host a revered lineup of JUNO Week events from March 20-24, 2024, culminating with the 53rd Annual JUNO Awards at Scotiabank Centre on Sunday, March 24, 2024.The JUNO Awards are being held in Nova Scotia's capital for the first time since 2006 when Pamela Anderson hosted the ceremony. The festivities return with the support of the Province of Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional Municipality, and the 2024 Host Committee. For first-access to JUNO Awards Broadcast ticket on sale information and updates, sign up at junoawards.ca/halifax."Canada's east coast has long been the home of many incredible musicians," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. "Halifax is a music lover's paradise, with fans able to find live performances seven days a week across the city's famed pubs and renowned music venues. We can't wait to put the JUNO spotlight back on the city's diverse music scene and celebrate the nation's best in true Maritime fashion."Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is honored to welcome the JUNO Awards back to Halifax. "Music and the arts are an integral part of our history as Nova Scotians - we love live music, and we know how to celebrate! JUNO week is a wonderful opportunity for Nova Scotia's many talented musicians and the entire industry to participate in this national celebration. We are thrilled to show the rest of Canada that Nova Scotia is a province on the move!""Music-loving Halifax is thrilled to be host city for the 2024 JUNO Awards," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We are committed to ensure everyone from the musicians to industry professionals and fans leaves Halifax with a song in their heart."Allegra Swanson is the Chair of Halifax's 2024 JUNO Host Committee. "Since The JUNO Awards came through Halifax in 2006 the city's music scene has grown immensely. Music is at the core of our identity as a region, dating back to our Mi'kmaw ancestors and over 50 historic Black communities across the province. The depth of emerging talent in Halifax is vast and exciting. We look forward to working with CARAS/The JUNO Awards to create myriad opportunities to develop local artists and industry through legacy programming for years to come."Halifax is characterized for its community spirit and historical treasures, being home to one of the world's largest harborfront boardwalks and iconic long-standing lighthouses. Further into the picturesque city, Halifax encompasses a breadth of live music venues that uplift the various corners of the local music scene. Another hallmark is the Halifax Jazz Festival, which shines a light on amateur artists, established local musicians and talent from around the world to the city. The 2023 JUNO Awards include a collection of nominees from Nova Scotia, including Enfield's Classified (Luke Boyd), Alvvays fronted by the Mabou-born Molly Rankin, Mama's Broke, and Rich Aucoin.The JUNO Awards have traveled coast to coast across Canada starting in St. John's in 2002 (and again in 2010), followed by Ottawa (2003, 2012 and 2017), Edmonton (2004, 2023), Winnipeg (2005 and 2014), Halifax (2006), Saskatoon (2007), Calgary (2008 and 2016), Vancouver (2009 and 2018), Toronto (2011, 2021 and 2022), Regina (2013), and Hamilton (2015).The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards and 2023 JUNO Week is being hosted in Edmonton, AB from Thursday, March 9 to Monday, March 13, 2023, culminating in The JUNO Awards Broadcast. Simu Liu will be making an awaited comeback as host. The highly anticipated awards ceremony will be broadcasted and streamed from Edmonton's Rogers Place, live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.Exclusive Broadcast and Content Partner:CARAS acknowledges the financial support of FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters.Premier Sponsor: TD Bank GroupLead Sponsors: SiriusXM Canada, TikTok & Edmonton's Best HotelsFunding Partners: The Province of Alberta, The City of Edmonton, Explore Edmonton and Radio Starmaker FundThe Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Monday, March 13, 2023. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca.



