Wild Up's Spring Programming Includes Eastman 92ny Performances On April 21 + 22 With Special Guests Dev Hynes & Adam Tendler





These dates come alongside Wild Up's Endless Season, their first-ever season in Los Angeles. Through June 2023, Wild Up will perform numerous world premieres, each living in conversation across genres. Upcoming Endless Season performer / composers include Darian Donovan Thomas, Iannis Xenakis,



Says Wild Up Creative

See a full list of Endless Season dates here: https://endless-season.wildup.org

Full Wild Up dates can be found here: https://www.wildup.org/events/



Wild Up are currently at work on the third volume of their seven-part anthology of the works of Julius Eastman, the late composer who not only took innovative approaches to orchestration and musical notation but injected a defiantly Black, queer perspective into the overwhelmingly white, straight world of classical music.



The first two volumes of Wild Up's Eastman interpretations were met with widespread critical acclaim. Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine was hailed "a masterpiece" (The New York Times), "instantly recognizable" (Vogue), "absorbing"(Pitchfork, in its 8.1 review), and "singularly jubilant" (NPR, who placed Femenineamong its top 10 records of 2021, across all genres). Julius Eastman Vol 2: Joy Boy was called "glorious" by NPR and The Wall Street Journal said, "in its dramatic variation and reverence, Wild Up's take on Eastman's work seems particularly faithful to the versatile and cantankerous spirit of the man."



"Stay On It" from Joy Boy was nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY for Best Orchestral Performance.



Late last year, Wild Up announced the hiring of



Wild Up is a modern music collective — a group of Los Angeles-based musicians committed to creating visceral, thought-provoking happenings. They tell stories and make projects that live somewhere between new music and theater and performance art and pop. The group believes that music is a catalyst for shared experiences, and that the concert venue is a place for challenging, exciting, and igniting the community around us.



Wild Up Live — More Info Here



03.25.2023

HOCKET / Rountree

Los Angeles, CA



03.30.2023



Boston, MA



04.16.2023

Julius Eastman: Femenine

University Musical Society

Ann Arbor, MI



04.21.2023

The

92NY

New York, NY



04.22.2023

The

92NY

New York, NY



04.22.2023

The

92NY

New York, NY



04.29.2023

Darian Donovan

Los Angeles, CA



05.07.2023

Scelsi / Shiroishi

Los Angeles, CA



05.27.2023 - 05.28.2023

Xenakis, a ritualist at 101

Los Angeles, CA



06.16.2023

Julius Eastman Vol. 3 Release Party

Los Angeles, CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This spring, Wild Up - the GRAMMY-nominated Los Angeles-based new music collective that has been called "a raucous, grungy, irresistibly exuberant... fun-loving, exceptionally virtuosic family" by The New York Times - are preparing for an active slate of live performances. These engagements include springtime performances of Braxton, Eastman and Frey at the Boston Celebrity Series, as well as immersive Julius Eastman performances at The University Of Michiganand 92NY in New York City. For the 92NY Eastman performances, Wild Up are thrilled to announce that they will be joined by musicians Dev Hynes and Adam Tendler.These dates come alongside Wild Up's Endless Season, their first-ever season in Los Angeles. Through June 2023, Wild Up will perform numerous world premieres, each living in conversation across genres. Upcoming Endless Season performer / composers include Darian Donovan Thomas, Iannis Xenakis, Christopher Rountree, HOCKET, Patrick Shiroishi, Giacinto Scelsi, Jiji, and Julius Eastman.Says Wild Up Creative Director Christopher Rountree about Endless Season:"Art in LA has been about freedom and an abundant eschewing of history. With intersecting methods and intentions, humble, aspiring, a city appealing to the aesthete and the mystic in all of her citizens. We want our musical community to gather around all of these uniquely West Coast traits. Questioning and reinterpreting the past. Challenging modality. Living totally outside notions of the genre but existing in that outsider place drenched in a blazing pathos — a sect of the calm and humble, inquisitive builders of something gossamer unknown."See a full list of Endless Season dates here: https://endless-season.wildup.orgFull Wild Up dates can be found here: https://www.wildup.org/events/Wild Up are currently at work on the third volume of their seven-part anthology of the works of Julius Eastman, the late composer who not only took innovative approaches to orchestration and musical notation but injected a defiantly Black, queer perspective into the overwhelmingly white, straight world of classical music.The first two volumes of Wild Up's Eastman interpretations were met with widespread critical acclaim. Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine was hailed "a masterpiece" (The New York Times), "instantly recognizable" (Vogue), "absorbing"(Pitchfork, in its 8.1 review), and "singularly jubilant" (NPR, who placed Femenineamong its top 10 records of 2021, across all genres). Julius Eastman Vol 2: Joy Boy was called "glorious" by NPR and The Wall Street Journal said, "in its dramatic variation and reverence, Wild Up's take on Eastman's work seems particularly faithful to the versatile and cantankerous spirit of the man.""Stay On It" from Joy Boy was nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY for Best Orchestral Performance.Late last year, Wild Up announced the hiring of Elizabeth Cline as their newExecutive Director. Her previous leadership roles include Executive Director forThe Industry, the Los Angeles-based experimental opera company; Assistant Director at Machine Project, an arts non-profit in Los Angeles; and a Curatorial Associate at the Hammer Museum, where she organized artist's projects in the Public Engagement program. Cline's history with Wild Up goes back to its earliest days: She's been a longtime collaborator of Wild Up Artistic Director Christopher Rountree and even organized Wild Up's first-ever paid gig, a residency at the Hammer Museum. Wild Up, with Rountree conducting, also served as the band for Cline's opera The Edge Of Forever.Wild Up is a modern music collective — a group of Los Angeles-based musicians committed to creating visceral, thought-provoking happenings. They tell stories and make projects that live somewhere between new music and theater and performance art and pop. The group believes that music is a catalyst for shared experiences, and that the concert venue is a place for challenging, exciting, and igniting the community around us.Wild Up Live — More Info Here03.25.2023HOCKET / RountreeLos Angeles, CA03.30.2023 Boston Celebrity SeriesBoston, MA04.16.2023Julius Eastman: FemenineUniversity Musical SocietyAnn Arbor, MI04.21.2023The Music of Julius Eastman: Femenine92NYNew York, NY04.22.2023The Music of Julius Eastman: Buddha92NYNew York, NY04.22.2023The Music of Julius Eastman: Chamber Music92NYNew York, NY04.29.2023Darian Donovan Thomas / JijiLos Angeles, CA05.07.2023Scelsi / ShiroishiLos Angeles, CA05.27.2023 - 05.28.2023Xenakis, a ritualist at 101Los Angeles, CA06.16.2023Julius Eastman Vol. 3 Release PartyLos Angeles, CA



