Nation Of Language Explore The Madness Of Desire On "Sole Obsession," First New Single & Music Video Of 2023



"In simplest terms, 'Sole Obsession' is one about knowing when, or if, to give in or give up. Particularly, when to untie the knots we tie ourselves into when an infatuation sets in. So many of us have experienced an addictive feeling that constricts us further and further until, hopefully, there's a moment of clarity that allows one to free themself from that particular compulsion. The title of our next album, Strange Disciple, is a lyric from 'Sole Obsession' which references a character of such a nature; one who finds themself an adherent to a subject that is probably not worth the devotion.



We chose to represent this with an anonymous robed figure that lives within all of us, waiting for us to don the cloak and take up our role, and we worked with John MacKay to bring the Disciple to life in the music video. Taking cinematic inspiration from Maya Deren's Meshes of the Afternoon (1943) as well as Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal(1958), the Disciple is depicted as one of us, and we in turn are depicted as the Disciple."

Listen to "Sole Obsession" via [PIAS] and watch the music video @Top40-Charts.com, directed by John MacKay and shot in 16mm around Queens and Manhattan's Fort Tryon Park.



"Sole Obsession" is further proof of Nation of Language's special ability to create "songs that make you want to dance and cry at the same time, that bring a sense of catharsis that so many are craving" (Document Journal). Beginning this spring, the band will debut the track and more of their new music live at their biggest headline shows yet. After making their TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, playing dozens of cities across the globe, and performing at 2022 festivals like Austin City Limits, Desert Daze and Pitchfork Paris, where they were named a highlight of the weekend, 2023 is about to bring Nation of Language to Brooklyn Steel, LA's Fonda Theatre, two sold-out nights at Seattle's Crocodile, London's Koko, Primavera Sound, Best Kept Secret, and more than two dozen other tour dates that have just been announced today.



Along with appearances at Outside Lands and Seattle's Day In Day Out, Nation of Language's run of newly added headline shows will stretch across North



Nation of Language - 2023 Tour Dates

4/28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

5/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel^

5/17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

5/18 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

5/19 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

6/2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/6 - Madrid, ES - Primavera In The City

6/9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Madrid

6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret

6/14 - London, UK - KOKO

8/11-8/13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

8/12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

8/13 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out

8/14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

10/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre#

10/14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop#

10/16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon#

10/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Colectivo#

10/19 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall#

10/20 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar#

10/22 - Denver, CO - Gothic#

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge#

10/29 - San Diego, CA -

10/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom#

11/2 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn#

11/3 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTX#

11/4 - Houston, TX - White Oak

11/7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East#

11/8 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle#

11/9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle#

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer#

11/30 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair#

12/1 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD#

12/2 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix#

^w/ Gustaf

*w/ Reggie Watts

