News
RnB 09/03/2023

Rising Billboard Chart-Topping Singer/Songwriter Mariah. (With A Period) Releases The Visuals To Her New Single "Maybe"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MARIAH. continues to break barriers and prove naysayers wrong. Last year, she released her groovy and in-your-face single, "Bizness" to rave reviews and accolades after securing a new record deal with a new record company, University Park Records. She co-directed the music video and received a world premiere from BET SOUL along with on-going rotation on the network and their social platforms. Late 2021, Mariah. secured her first Billboard Top 30 R&B song with the smash single, "Material Girl". The song went on to top various charts around the country.

MARIAH. is an active partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in support of their "Love Music Stop Cancer" Campaign to help raise awareness and funds to save lives via the initiative #MusicGives. #LoveMusicStopCancer. Mariah. stands strong in her faith in God, and as a NICU Nurse and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated she believes in never giving up. "Never settle for less than because He created you for more..." Mariah.

MARIAH. has appeared on CBS "Great Day Washington", CBS "Great Day Louisiana", FOX Mornings in Chattanooga, CW's Rise Up Charlotte, JTV Morning News (Jackson, MS), NBC's Today In Nashville, and countless other morning shows.

Mariah. has been singing since the age of 5. The Church Choir, talent shows, school plays, and Mom's rigid vocal coaching were the bedrock of Mariah's initial training. Born Mariah Dawn'e Hester in Shreveport, LA, she is an 'old soul' and animal lover with a flare for the arts- to include public speaking, painting, pottery, and dance. Strong in her faith in God, this NICU Nurse and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated continued to sing and perform while pursuing her degree and serving in multiple roles. She's also a prolific songwriter: as demonstrated in her Sophomore release- 'Bizness', produced by Sara G and Mike G. Mariah. is signed to University Park Records based out of Shreveport, La. and will be releasing her debut EP, later this spring.

Instagram: @IAMMARIAH.OFFICIAL
Twitter: MARIAH.
Facebook: MARIAH.
TikTok: @MyNameIsMariah






