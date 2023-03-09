Firm Songwriter Land Of Trees Shares 'Giving You My Notice'





12. Talk To Somebody New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sincere Indie Folk singer-songwriter Land Of Trees will be releasing his fourth handcrafted album Things I Don't Know.. Yet on the 10th of March via Land Of Trees Music. On the LP, listeners will find the liberated record 'Giving You My Notice' alongside his previously released offerings 'See The Fire Dancing' and 'There's No Blaming Time', among a lush collection of yet-to-be-heard songs.The songwriter has earned the support of numerous tastemaker publications, including CLASH Magazine, Vents Magazine, When The Horn Blows, Swedish publications Tinsel Music Magazine and Hallands Nyheter. With 7.5 million streams across platforms, he has had his music air on iHeartRadio as well as the Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Radio.Born and Based in Sweden, Marcus Friman, known as Land Of Trees, is a nature-inspired musician who, with each song, tells the tale of a small-town boy, lost between pine trees but finding his way in a strange world. Enchanted by the mountains, he began using poetry to describe his surroundings, which he later floated upon the river of music. His music has appeared on YouTube channels Sailing la Vagabonde, Mother The Mountain Farm, AlexRainBirdMusic and IndieVibes. He cites The Tallest Man On Earth, Michael Kiwanuka, Ben Howard, Bob Dylan, Nick Drake, and Nathaniel Rateliff as his influences, while his style brings Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Vance Joy, and Novo Amor to mind.Running wild across landscapes of folky colouration with bare feet, Land Of Trees introduces his brand-new album with an uplifting number. Titled 'Giving You My Notice', the record speaks of mistakes and unforgotten dreams, setting a tone of depth that the sincere songwriter carries throughout his LP.Land Of Trees reflects: "'Things I Don't Know.. Yet' is a step back to basics. When I recorded my first album, we recorded a lot of what you hear live. Since then I've been doing two albums with a lot of metronome-struggle and retakes. I realized I had to reset to where music mattered most. So this time we rehearsed it together thoroughly, stayed over at Studio Glasfågeln for the entire recording of the album and recorded almost everything live. It was such a great feeling to play off each other's tempo and spontaneity again; we had the best time playing and staying together, and I think it shines through in this record."[On 'See The Fire Dancing'] "Warm and familiar, the track sees Land of Trees reach further into his earthy tones, exploring new depths vocally." - CLASH Magazine"Poetic and heartfelt storytelling is at the heart of Land of Trees sound, seeing Land of Trees deliver a compelling and uplifting sense of serenity in his balmy folk vocal as he reassuringly sings, 'It'll be alright." - When The Horn Blows"Land of Trees wants to move the music out into nature." - Hallands Nyheter"Land Of Trees play acoustic indie/folk with lyrics inspired by life on the road and events along the way." - Sveriges RadioThings I Don't Know.. Yet Tracklist:1. Forever In My Dreams2. Slip Away3. Outside Your Window4. There's No Blaming Time5. Giving You My Notice6. See The Fire Dancing7. Things I Don't Know8. State Of Insanity9. Procrastination10. Nothing To Change11. I Intend To Go In Style12. Talk To Somebody



