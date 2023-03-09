UK Recorded Music Revenues Increased For The 8th Successive Year In 2022





This figure, which also includes revenues from synchronization (sync) and public performance2, represents an eighth consecutive year of growth and is up by 36% on the £968.6 million reported in 2017. This is the highest nominal annual amount on record, though, when adjusted for inflation, the figure falls hundreds of millions of pounds below the total reported in 20063 - the first year which includes sync and public performance.



Growth in 2022 was again fueled by climbing streaming revenues, which rose 6.3% year-on-year to £885 million and which now account for 67.2% of industry revenue - up from 66.2% in 2021. The rate of streaming growth and record label investment in A&R and marketing is enabling a great many more artists to succeed through music.



Over the 12 months, overall revenue from the consumption of music on physical formats fell 10.5% to £215.7 million, with rising revenue of £119.5 million from the purchase of albums on vinyl up 3.1% helping to offset a 23.7% drop in CD revenue to £89.5 million. Vinyl now accounts for more than half (55%) of the revenue derived from music on physical formats, and the BPI can officially confirm that in 2022 vinyl generated more trade revenue than CD for the first time since 1987.







Streaming & digital revenue:

Streaming revenue of £885 million (up 6.3%) was shaped largely by paid subscriptions to services such as Amazon, Apple, Spotify and YouTube, rising by 4.8% to £762.8 million (up from £727.6m in 2021). Ad-funded streaming income, though worth less than a tenth of the value of subscriptions, none-the-less grew by over a fifth in 2022 (22.3%) to £62.5 million (up from £51.1m). Revenue from digital downloads continues to decline as consumption accelerates its shift towards streaming - falling by 17.5% (less than the 23.2% drop in 2021), with downloaded tracks and albums still generating £27.6 million.



The year's most-streamed track was Harry Styles' As It Was (Song of the Year at the 2023 BRITs), followed by Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits (who also had Shivers in the top 5), Glass Animals' Heat Waves, which topped the US charts, and Go by former BRIT School student turned pop sensation Cat Burns.



Revenues from physical formats: vinyl, CD & cassette:

The BPI reported in January4 that the purchase of albums on vinyl grew for a 15th consecutive year in 2022, and this translated into trade revenues of £119.5 million, up 3.1% on the year. The biggest-selling albums on the format were led by Taylor Swift's Midnights, Harry Styles' Harry's House (which picked up the 2023 BRIT Award for Mastercard Album of the Year) and The Car by Arctic Monkeys.



Vinyl's continuing popularity, boosted by events including Record Store Day and



Revenues from Synchronisation and Performance Rights:

Synchronisation or 'sync' - the music used in film, TV, gaming and other soundtracks and in advertising - has been an area of growth for artists and labels in recent years, promoted by international trade events such as the BPI's annual Sync Mission to Los Angeles. Disrupted by the pandemic in the preceding period, revenue increased by 39% in 2022 to reach £42.7 million. Income from the public performance of music, which was similarly impacted by the Covid hiatus, also showed encouraging growth, up 23% in 2022 to stand at £143.4 million.

UK artists benefit from label investment to help drive growth



In January the BPI reported that British artists, led by global superstars



Record label revenues comprise income generated through streaming, purchases across physical and download formats, public performance rights, and 'sync' - music licensed for use in film & TV, games soundtracks and advertising. The BPI figures are based on a survey of its label members, with Official Charts Company share data used to account for non BPI label members. They are verified against data collected by the IFPI.



The growth is in line with the trend of recent years and is the highest annual amount that includes sync and public performance revenue since 2006, when the trade incomeas £1,166m (excluding PPL & sync 2001 was previous highest year on record at £1,232m). Record company earnings from public performance rights are generated by the broadcast and public performance of recorded music - the figures presented represent income collected on behalf of producers (i.e. record labels and not artists).



