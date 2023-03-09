Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
09/03/2023

RVSHVD Returns With 'Reverse' Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RVSHVD, one of the most exciting new artists to fuse county storytelling with hip-hop sonics, returns with "Reverse" released on The Penthouse South / Sumerian Records. Produced by The Dream Addix and Alex "Lex" Goodwin, "Reverse" has RVSHVD singing about his rural Southern roots but in a situation that most everyone can relate to.

"Reverse is for anybody that's been in a relationship but let it go too easy" states RVSHVD. "Then after leaving, you realized how happy you were with them when all you had to do was go back or 'put it in reverse'". The video for "Reverse" was directed by Travis Knight.

RVSHVD will kick off the STICKS AND SWAMPS co-headline Southeast tour with Willie Jones on March 30th in Macon, GA. He's also confirmed for multiple performances at Nashville's CMA FEST in June.

RVSHVD (pronounced RA-SHAD) started making music ten years ago. While listening to rap beats as a young teen, RVSHVD, a self-taught R&B singer, realized a new talent for songwriting and jumped genres after hearing "Sweet Thing" by Keith Urban.

He signed with Penthouse South/Sumerian Records, has built a following of 1.3 million fans on TikTok, and is approaching 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Rolling Stone declared RVSHVD "one of the most intriguing new singers in the genre" and Holler Country called him "Country's Next Big Thing". Currently, he has over 100 million streams across all platforms which include his last recent release "Hit Different".

STICKS AND SWAMPS co-headline tour with Willie Jones
March 30 - Macon, GA - Hargray Capitol Theatre
March 31 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
April 1 - Tifton, GA - Terminal South
April 6 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage
April 7 - Rome, GA - Peaches
April 21 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
April 22 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom

CMA FEST:
June 8 - VIP Stage Nissan Stadium
June 11 - Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park






