John Fogerty Announces UK Tour Dates



Presales for The O2 begin on Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 am GMT, with Live Nation and venue pre-sales for both dates on Friday, March 10 at 10:00 am GMT.

Public on-sale is set for both dates starting Saturday, March 11 at 10:00 am GMT.



Fogerty has lots to celebrate in 2023. The composer of iconic songs that have inspired generations - "Proud Mary," "Down on the Corner," "Fortunate Son," and "Bad Moon Rising," among many others - acquired a majority interest of the worldwide publishing rights to his historic song catalog from Concord. The compositions have been both a decades-long dream and a personal mission for John.



For years, the copyrights to Fogerty's classic songs were the property of Saul Zaentz, the owner of Fantasy Records, who sold the label and its publishing portfolio to the former Concord



"As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do. I am looking forward to touring and celebrating this year! I want to thank Concord for helping to make all of this happen. And, I am excited for new ideas and a renewed interest in my music ... like a revival," said Fogerty.



In additional exciting news, Fogerty has joined Spotify's "Billions Club" with Creedence Clearwater Revival's enduring recording of his song, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," commemorating an outstanding achievement of over 1 billion streams on the platform. The exclusive club, which boasts such members as



Additionally, when it comes to overall monthly listeners of bands founded in the '60s, CCR currently ranks in Spotify's Top 3, landing just behind The



Written by



That hard work was evidenced in the single's performance - as it hit No.1 in Canada, Malaysia, and South Africa, and landed in the Top 10 in more than a dozen countries around the world, including Australia, Singapore, Brazil, and the US, where it would eventually be certified 3X Platinum by the RIAA. In the years since its release, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" has remained a classic rock staple.



"I am honored and humbled that my song has been loved by so many for all these years. I'm just so grateful," said Fogerty. "Ironically, I wrote this song about my band breaking up, but today, the song has found new meaning for me. I love to dedicate it to my family because they are the rainbow that comes from rain falling on a sunny day."







Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, "Centerfield," a staple at baseball stadiums across the country. Among Fogerty's many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as leader of CCR, highlights include "Centerfield," "Proud Mary," "Susie Q," "Fortunate Son," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," among many others.



In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music with a worldwide tour with his show,"My 50 Year Trip." An album, "50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks," featuring a collection of



In April 2020, while self-quarantining together the Fogerty Family, featuring John with his sons Shane and Tyler and daughter Kelsy, gathered in their home studio to play some music together. A weekly video series began and became so popular that a digital EP, Fogerty's Factory, was released via BMG on Fogerty's birthday, May 28, 2020. An extended, Fogerty's Factory full album was released on November 20, 2020.



In December, Creedence Clearwater Revival's Chronicle Vol. 1 hit the milestone of charting for over 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming only the eighth album to ever do so. In early January 2021, Fogerty released his first new original solo music in eight years, "Weeping In The Promised Land."



