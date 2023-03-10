Jeff Lake Releases Debut Single "Midnight Sun"





Lake combines elements of hard rock & country to form his own brand of Americana. His rock-styled approach fuses electric guitars & drums with traditional bluegrass instruments while invoking iconic lyric phrases in the style of Jim Morrison or



"Hey, ho, gotta go to the Midnight Sun, where the hot springs blow."



"All the streets.. they are uneven

"All the faces looking strange

"All the women here are wicked…

"As I drift through outer-space."



A multi-genre singer/songwriter, Jeff Lake has written music for Universal Greece recording artist, Michalis, & the theme song for CBS's Latin American Idol spinoff show, the "Nueva Estrella Awards". As lead singer for hard rock act Big Bang, Jeff has opened for Extreme, Winger, White Lion,

"This song is special to me cuz it's about me… difficulties transitioning into the next phase of life, and feelings of displacement in my own hometown coupled with a longing for my ancestral homeland." - Jeff Lake



YouTube https://www.youtube.com/jefflakemusic

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jefflakemusic/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jefflakemusic

