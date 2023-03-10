NF Releases Defiant New Single & Video "Motto"; New Album 'Hope' Arrives April 7, 2023





"I could write a record full of radio songs, do a bunch of features that my label would love," the MC, real name Nate Feuerstein, raps. "Sounds like a nightmare if you ask me, went from my bedroom to the big leagues." By the anthemic chorus, NF is ready to share his approach to music stardom. "You might see me in the same clothes I had on last week, am I ashamed? No," he declares. "You heard the saying if ain't broke, don't fix it that's my motto."



The song's unrepentant message is reflected in the Patrick Tohill-directed video, which finds NF attending a mock industry awards show. Close to 1000 fans from all over the world volunteered their time as extras at the Nashville, TN shoot - driving home the point that the rapper hasn't forgotten his day-ones. It even recreates lyrics from "MOTTO" ("might catch me at the award show, eatin' popcorn in the back row"), proving that NF hasn't lost his sense of humour either. The video gives viewers a glimpse into the more humorous and witty side to NF.



"MOTTO" follows "HOPE" as the second single from NF's hotly anticipated fifth album - also called HOPE - due April 7. -It's the rapper's first album since 2019's platinum-selling The Search and his first longer project since 2021's CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE). The reaction to the lead single suggests that HOPE might be NF's biggest album to date with the song garnering 32M global streams in its first week. It debuted at #28 on the US Top 200 Consumption Chart, while the video trended at #1 on YouTube for over a week.



HOPE is the fifth studio album from the Billboard chart-topping, multi-platinum rapper. Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip-hop beats and cinematic production, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him the ranking of one of the Top 50 Most Streamed Rappers of All Time and established NF as one of the most consumed artists today. NF's HOPE is a 13-track album boasting notable Grammy-nominated features with singer/songwriter



TRACK LISTING:

HOPE

MOTTO

CAREFUL (FEAT CORDAE)

MAMA

HAPPY

PANDEMONIUM

SUFFICE

GONE (FEAT. JULIA MICHAELS)

BULLET

TURN MY BACK

MISTAKE

LET EM PRAY

RUNNING



Since launching his career with 2015's Mansion, the hip-hop heavy hitter has built an enormously loyal following that has earned him over 30 billion streams and 38 RIAA certifications as well as two chart-topping albums and 50 million weekly catalog streams. With the arrival of "MOTTO," NF speaks his mind and gives fans another taste of his most ambitious album to date.



NF raps with raw grit and emotional authenticity, born of a lifetime of taking hits and getting back up again. He's earned 39 RIAA certifications,14 Platinum plaques, and 5 multi-Platinum honors. This success stems from genuine fan-fueled momentum — connecting directly with fans in an authentic way. His intimate yet propulsive tracks received two consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Perception and The Search. Often silent on self-promotion and social media, NF's massive achievements come straight from his music and lyrics resonating with fans. As Forbes noted, "NF's success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system, proving that with his strong fan base and his incredible drive, the success of NF is a true testament to his status as a talent in the hip-hop world." Nate Feuerstein came of age in Michigan, using music as both escape and expression, a way to channel his pain. 