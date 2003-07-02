The White Stripes Announce 'Elephant' Deluxe Vinyl & Digital Releases For Album's 20th Anniversary





3. There's No Home For You Here

4. I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself

5. In The Cold, Cold Night

6. I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother's Heart

7. You've Got Her In Your Pocket

8. Ball And Biscuit

9. The Hardest Button To Button

11. Hypnotize

12. The Air Near My Fingers

13. Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine

14. It's True That We Love One Another



Disc 2:

1. When I Hear My Name (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

2. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

3. Lovesick (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

4. Hotel Yorba (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

5. Aluminum (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

6. Cool Drink Of Water Blues (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

7. The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

9. Stones In My Passway (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

10. Stop Breaking Down (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

11. Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

12. In The Cold, Cold Night (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

14. The Same Boy You've Always Known (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

15. Blackjack Davey (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

17. Offend In Every Way (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

19. Cannon / Party Of Special Things to Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

20. Candy Cane Children (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

21. The Air Near My Fingers (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

22. This Protector (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

23. Screwdriver [Intro] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

24. Ball and Biscuit (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

25. Screwdriver [Reprise] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

26. Let's Build A Home (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

27. Goin' Back to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The White Stripes are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Platinum-certified 2003 fourth studio album, Elephant, with two special releases. Elephant (Deluxe) is out digitally on Friday, March 31 via Third Man Records and sees the remastered HD audio of the original studio album joined with the band's July 2, 2003 27-song set at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom from their Elephant Tour.Listen to "The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003" now and watch the visualizer featuring rare and never-before-seen Elephant Tour photos of Jack & Meg. A limited edition 2xLP version of the original Elephant album will also be released on Red Smoke (1st LP) & Clear with Red & Black Smoke (2nd LP) colored vinyl on Friday, April 21. Pre-order & pre-save both 20th Anniversary versions of Elephant now!The 20th Anniversary celebration continues with the launch of a brand-new merchandise store and Elephant collection. Head to www.whitestripesstore.com to check out the full line and stay tuned for more Anniversary items throughout the year. Don't miss out on new collections for Jack White, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather as well.Released on April 1, 2003, Elephant swiftly proved to be a critically acclaimed, award-winning phenomenon, as well as garnering worldwide popularity, peaking at #6 on the Billboard 200 while also topping the UK's Official Albums Chart.Largely recorded over two weeks in April 2002 at London's analogue Toe Rag Studios, Elephant includes such now-classic singles as the GRAMMY® Award-winning "Seven Nation Army," "I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself," "The Hardest Button To Button," and "There's No Home For You Here," all of which prompted Rolling Stone's David Fricke to hail the album as quite simply, "a work of pulverizing perfection." Elephant went on to win the 2004 GRAMMY Award for "Best Alternative Album" and was an "Album of the Year" nominee.Elephant (Deluxe) Tracklist:Disc 1:1. Seven Nation Army2. Black Math3. There's No Home For You Here4. I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself5. In The Cold, Cold Night6. I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother's Heart7. You've Got Her In Your Pocket8. Ball And Biscuit9. The Hardest Button To Button10. Little Acorns11. Hypnotize12. The Air Near My Fingers13. Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine14. It's True That We Love One AnotherDisc 2:1. When I Hear My Name (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)2. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)3. Lovesick (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)4. Hotel Yorba (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)5. Aluminum (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)6. Cool Drink Of Water Blues (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)7. The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)8. I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother's Heart (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)9. Stones In My Passway (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)10. Stop Breaking Down (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)11. Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)12. In The Cold, Cold Night (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)13. Seven Nation Army (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)14. The Same Boy You've Always Known (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)15. Blackjack Davey (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)16. We're Going To Be Friends (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)17. Offend In Every Way (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)18. Little Cream Soda (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)19. Cannon / Party Of Special Things to Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)20. Candy Cane Children (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)21. The Air Near My Fingers (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)22. This Protector (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)23. Screwdriver [Intro] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)24. Ball and Biscuit (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)25. Screwdriver [Reprise] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)26. Let's Build A Home (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)27. Goin' Back to Memphis (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)



