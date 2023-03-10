Neo-Soul Rapper G. Finesse Taps Drummer Adam Deitch For 'Off Road' Single





Over the past several years, the rapper has taken his talents to Colorado by teaming up with Denver producer Jay.Greens and his new, community-oriented record label Perception Records. Perception Records has sought to spark energy into Denver music by building up the city's recording industry, and through the label's collaboration with G. Finesse, the rapper has introduced his neo-soul-inflected hip-hop style to new audiences who have become enraptured by his raw, honest expression.



Now, G. Finesse is continuing his tear as he revs up towards his debut album, Eastside Pain: a hard-hitting, potent exploration of the rapper's life story and gained wisdom. Listeners got their first tastes of Eastside Pain with singles "Keep The Fame (feat. Kim Dawson)," "We Gon' Make It," and "No Games," three tracks with immaculate, layered production, masterful, cutting wordplay, and live instrumentation from the likes of Pretty



Today, G. Finesse releases "Off Road," a collaboration with producers Jay.Greens & Josh Fariman and hip-hop drummer Adam Deitch, who has worked with icons such as 50 Cent, Talib Kweli, Method Man, Redman, Justin Timberlake,

With infectious live drumming from Deitch mixed with G. Finesse's buttery flow, "Off Road" showcases the rapper's versatility and acute storytelling skill set. The track features intricate lyrical and rhythmic work from G. Finesse, allowing the artist plenty of space to reflect on pain and hope at the same time.



"Off Road" kicks off with an ethereal atmosphere before G. Finesse enters the mix with his rapid-fire delivery over somber piano chords and a pounding, syncopated drum pattern. The track then drops into a propulsive high-hat rhythm and funky guitar loop that complement the rapper's blunt, visceral lyricism.



"Off Road" is a song of juxtapositions, presenting conflicting emotions as a way to portray G. Finesse's complex life story. The rapper weaves through traumatic memories on each verse before acknowledging his progress and journey on the choruses. "I think that things are getting better, Sh*t I done braved the stormy weather, and I done got my sh*t together," G. Finesse sings on the hook, describing his seasoned mentality and uneven yet rewarding life path.



"Off Road" is a song that offers both insight into the trauma and pain, but also the optimism, resilience, and strength of a singular artist and voice.

On G. Finesse's Eastside Pain, listeners can expect more tracks that similarly navigate the rapper's inner thoughts and heartbreaks, wins and losses. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hip-hop artist G. Finesse is one of the hardest working rappers in the game. Coming out of the eastside of Columbus, Ohio, G. Finesse earned local legend status in his city through electrifying performances, meticulous flows, and cutting lyricism.Over the past several years, the rapper has taken his talents to Colorado by teaming up with Denver producer Jay.Greens and his new, community-oriented record label Perception Records. Perception Records has sought to spark energy into Denver music by building up the city's recording industry, and through the label's collaboration with G. Finesse, the rapper has introduced his neo-soul-inflected hip-hop style to new audiences who have become enraptured by his raw, honest expression.Now, G. Finesse is continuing his tear as he revs up towards his debut album, Eastside Pain: a hard-hitting, potent exploration of the rapper's life story and gained wisdom. Listeners got their first tastes of Eastside Pain with singles "Keep The Fame (feat. Kim Dawson)," "We Gon' Make It," and "No Games," three tracks with immaculate, layered production, masterful, cutting wordplay, and live instrumentation from the likes of Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Tauk drummer Isaac Teel, SunSquabi-bassist Josh Fairman, and more.Today, G. Finesse releases "Off Road," a collaboration with producers Jay.Greens & Josh Fariman and hip-hop drummer Adam Deitch, who has worked with icons such as 50 Cent, Talib Kweli, Method Man, Redman, Justin Timberlake, Wyclef Jean and more. The song was co-written by G. Finesse and Brian Harrington.With infectious live drumming from Deitch mixed with G. Finesse's buttery flow, "Off Road" showcases the rapper's versatility and acute storytelling skill set. The track features intricate lyrical and rhythmic work from G. Finesse, allowing the artist plenty of space to reflect on pain and hope at the same time."Off Road" kicks off with an ethereal atmosphere before G. Finesse enters the mix with his rapid-fire delivery over somber piano chords and a pounding, syncopated drum pattern. The track then drops into a propulsive high-hat rhythm and funky guitar loop that complement the rapper's blunt, visceral lyricism."Off Road" is a song of juxtapositions, presenting conflicting emotions as a way to portray G. Finesse's complex life story. The rapper weaves through traumatic memories on each verse before acknowledging his progress and journey on the choruses. "I think that things are getting better, Sh*t I done braved the stormy weather, and I done got my sh*t together," G. Finesse sings on the hook, describing his seasoned mentality and uneven yet rewarding life path."Off Road" is a song that offers both insight into the trauma and pain, but also the optimism, resilience, and strength of a singular artist and voice.On G. Finesse's Eastside Pain, listeners can expect more tracks that similarly navigate the rapper's inner thoughts and heartbreaks, wins and losses.



