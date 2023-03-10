Poison Ruin Release 'Resurrection II' Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Poison Ruin have released their latest single "Resurrection II" - a cathartic tale of the undead rising to take revenge upon those who have unknowingly wronged them. It's full revenge fantasy with melodic rocking, equally split between surf motifs and new wave of British Heavy
heavy metal riffing.
Evoking a rich tapestry of ice-caked forests, metaphoric peasant revolts and silent knights, Poison
Ruin stab at the pulsing heart of what it means to live under the permanent midnight of contemporary life. Their forthcoming album Harvest gazes at the world with a sense of grave seriousness, its stare softened only by the alluring seduction of a dream world's open-ended possibility. These songs move with a type of uncanny confidence, assembling an array of references to past styles and sensibilities that collapse in on one another, congealing into a truly unique sonic landscape.
With Harvest, Poison
Ruin aligns their sonic palette to their godless, medieval-inflected aesthetic symbolism, creating a record which strikes with an assured sense of blackened harmony.
"I've always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative," vocalist/guitarist Mac Kennedy notes, "that said, even though they are a set of symbols that seem to speak to most people of our generation, they are often either apolitical or co-opted for incredibly backwards politics."
With Harvest's lyrics and imagery, Kennedy reworks fantasy imagery as a series of totems for the downtrodden, stripping it of its escapist tendencies and retooling it as a rich metaphor for the collective struggle over our shared reality: "Instead of knights in shining armor and dragons, it's a peasant revolt," he explains, "I'm all for protest songs, but with this band I've found that sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element."
These are not superficial or self-aggrandizing political statements. Rather, Poison
Ruin stares into the abyss of present-day life with a sober and empathetic outlook, portraying our cracked reality as a complex and difficult to parse miasma of competing desires.
Philadelphia's Poison
Ruin first emerged in April of 2020 with their eponymous EP, which was followed shortly by a second eponymous EP the following February, both self-released. While they share a certain affinity for rough-around-the-edges, lo-fidelity stones with their compatriots Devil Master and Sheer
Mag, Poison
Ruin wants things bleaker.
The up-tempo guitar heroics of their first two EPs (which were collectively released as a S/T LP in February of 2021) have been dragged through the trenches, emerging as a heavy morass of breathless gloom. With Harvest, Poison
Ruin have constructed a richly chilling fable out of modern living. Their tale is as lurid as it is seductive, as much a promising fantasy as it is a dreary portrait of reality itself.
Poison
Ruin's Relapse debut, Harvest was mastered by Arthur Rizk. It sees its release on April 14 alongside the reissue of their eponymous 2021 LP which has established the band as one of punk and the underground's newest beloved treasures. Poison
Ruin will tour extensively this year. They're currently touring across the Southwest and hit SXSW next week, plus NYC and a hometown PHL release show. In April they head overseas for a full EU / UK run including a performance at Roadburn. See below for a full list of dates.
Poison
Ruin Live Dates:
Mar 09: Tulsa, OK - Whittier Bar
Mar 10: Albuquerque, NM - Sister
Mar 11: Tempe, AZ - The Beast
Mar 14 - 18: Austin, TX - SXSW
Tue, Mar 14 - 2:00 PM: SESAC/HFA/Rumblefish @ Side Bar
Tue, Mar 14 - 9:45 PM: @ Hotel Vegas
Thu, Mar 16 - 2:45pm: Brooklyn Vegan @ Empire
Fri, Mar 17 - 2:00 PM: Creem @ Chess Club
Fri, Mar 17 - 4:30 PM: Post Trash @ Hole in the Wall
Fri, Mar 17 - 10:00 PM: SXSW Official Showcase @ Chess Club
Apr 13: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
Apr 15: Brooklyn, NY - Meadows
Apr 18: Antwerp, BE - Antwerp Music
City
Apr 19: Tilburg, NL - Roadburn
Apr 20: Hamburg, DE - Komet
Apr 21: Leipzig, DE - ZxRx
Apr 22: Berlin, DE - Urban Spree
Apr 23: Prague, CZ - Underdogs
Ballroom
Apr 25: Vienna, AT - Venster99
Apr 26: Linz, AT - Kapu
Apr 27: Zagreb, HR - Attack!
Apr 28: Bologna, IT - DEV
Apr 29: Parma, IT - Splinter Club
Apr 30: Innsbruk, AT - PMK
May 02: Geneve, CH - La Makhno
May 03: Marseille, FR - Molotov
May 04: Bilbao, ES - El Nido
May 05: Madrid, ES - Wurlitzer Ballroom
May 06: Barcelona, ES - Sala Vol
May 07: Toulouse, FR - Le Ravelin
May 09: Bristol, UK - Crown
May 10: Manchester, UK - The Gulliver
May 11: Glasgow, UK - The Old Hairdressers
May 12: Newcastle, UK - The Lubber Fiend
May 13: London, UK - New River Studios
May 14: Portsmouth, UK - The Loft
May 16: Paris, FR - Le Klub
May 17: Kortrijk, BE - The Pits
May 18: Nijmegen, NL - De Onderbroek
May 19: Nurnberg, DE - Projekt 31
May 20: Dresden, DE - Over The Edge
May 21: Weimar, DE - Gerber 3