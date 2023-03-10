Philadelphia Rockers Soraia Debut New Single, A Cover Of The Hellacopters' "Baby Borderline"



Instagram/Twitter: @wickedcool_nyc New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Philadelphia's Soraia have released a cover of "Baby Borderline" by Swedish garage rockers The Hellacopters.Anders Lindström ("Boba") of the Hellacopters says: "Fantastic! They really do our song justice!"The new single arrives as Soraia kick off their 'Bloom Spring Tour' tonight in Wayne, PA, with special guests The Idiot Kids.Stream "Baby Borderline" here: https://orcd.co/babyborderlinesoraiaStream a new playlist of songs that Soraia will be listening to on the road between cities here.2022 saw the release of Soraia's most successful album to date, the 10-track album 'Bloom', which spawned the hit single "I Seek Fire."'Bloom' covers new ground both sonically and lyrically, with lead singer and lyricist Mansour saying, _"Ultimately, it's about rising above all of the slights, injuries, and traumas we've all experienced - personally and together - and positioning ourselves into a new place we've chosen. A place with renewed courage and vitality. We realize we are all deserving of a life driven by our choices and power."Bloom Spring Tour w/ special guests The Idiot Kids:Thursday, March 9 // Wayne, PA // 118 North - W/S/G The Idiot KidsFriday, March 10 // New Haven, CT // Cafe Nine - W/S/G The Idiot KidsSaturday, March 11 // Somerville, MA // The Jungle - W/S/G The Idiot KidsSunday, March 12 // Troy, NY // Hangar on the Hudson - W/S/G The Idiot KidsWednesday, March 15 // Buffalo, NY // Mohawk Place - W/S/G The Idiot KidsThursday, March 16 // Hamtramck, MI // Small's - W/S/G The Idiot KidsFriday, March 17 // Cleveland, OH // Hatfield's Goode Grub - W/S/G The Idiot KidsSaturday, March 18 // Chicago, IL // Liar's Club - W/S/G The Idiot Kids*Friday, March 24 // New York City, NY // Berlin Under A - w/Palmyra Delran and One Way Out*Friday, April 7 // WDHA Presents Soraia // Teaneck, NJ // Debonair Music Hall*Saturday, May 6 // Albany, NY // Empire UndergroundSoraia is:ZouZou Mansour - Lead Vocals, Tambourine Travis Smith - Bass Guitar, Backing VocalsBrianna Sig - Drums, Backing VocalsOther Players:Mike Dudolevitch - Lead and Rhythm Guitars, piano ("I Seek Fire")John Hildenbrand - OrganAdditional Musicians:Geoff Sanoff - additional background vocals, additional percussion, 12-string electric guitars on "Jackson's Song"Steve LaFashia - additional rhythm guitar and solo on "I Seek Fire"/ Additional rhythm guitar on "Jokers, Thieves, and Liars" and "Mephistopheles"More Praise for Soraia:"...an ascendant rock 'n' roll band on the cusp of its breakthrough moment."-Top40-Charts.com"...Hard-Charging..."- Billboard"Gritty, raw, passionate and heartfelt....adjectives you use to describe the music of upstart Philly rockers Soraia...."- Loudwire"It seems appropriate that Philly-based rockers Soraia have opened shows for Joan Jett over the years because just like the queen of cool, they play a muscular, guitar-heavy brand of rock, free of all current musical trends and pretentions. The record may be filled with overcoming slights and traumas but healing and triumph have never sounded so cathartic before."- New Noise"Soraia is an extraordinary, exciting, and 'sure to make waves' band who I love and admire" - Joan Jett"You do not want to miss one of the greatest of the new bands! For those of you who think rock is dead - come to have your faith renewed!" - Steven Van Zandt"All rise for the fire and euphoria of Soraia...your road to garage-rock salvation." David Fricke, Rolling Stone/Sirius XM Radio"Soraia do an extremely effective job of recapturing that punk rock spirit and zeal, with lead singer ZouZou Mansour bringing that vintage glam rock appeal with her lively, spirited vocals."- V13"Soraia are bringing back that 80's rock sneer - A brilliant riff, thrumming bassline and pure catchiness make up this cracking song."- Love It To Death Reviews"This is garage rock out of the garage and aiming for arenas. "I Seek Fire" is just pure no nonsense rock 'n' roll with zero pretention."- If It's Too Loud""I Seek Fire" is an excellent mix of aggressive riffs, high attitude and epic bold vocals. The song is sure to stop you in your tracks."- Click Roll Boom"Philadelphia rock quartet Soraia really knows how to put together a hypnotic rock song. Frontwoman ZouZou Mansour's uncanny voice is perfectly pitched to the guitars and holds you close while it beguiles you. This is a put-on-repeat song." - Shutter16Anyone who's overcome mental, physical, emotional, or spiritual barriers will relate deeply to Bloom, Soraia's upcoming ten-song collection, 'Bloom.'Soraia's third studio album with Wicked Cool Records showcases tragic romance, awakened passion, fiery desire, and lost identity - yet is ultimately filled with their consistent foreboding of hope. These themes - combined with the band's signature hard rocking, motivating sound - create a unique listening experience. 'Bloom' inevitably empowers the listener to make the change they choose- it advocates speaking your truth and living your life - consequences be damned.'Bloom' builds on the themes established throughout the band's career. Their first studio album 'Dead Reckoning' (2017) featured songs defining where they stood from the viewpoint of where they'd been. 2020's 'Dig Your Roots' was all about accepting who and what they are, and 'Bloom' - the third in the series - is about letting go of all these things and finding that new place: musically, as a group, and as individuals. If 2020 taught us anything—it is how to unapologetically stand up proudly for who and what we are.The LP begins with the hard rock we've all come to expect of the band. As David Fricke, formerly of Rolling Stone Magazine claims, "Searing guitars, burning soul, and true CBGB grit: Soraia are the rock you need in your face now" and they have not changed their step here. The album opens ferociously with an emblazoned "YEAH!" in "Jokers, Thieves, and Liars" and doesn't let up through Side B.Though the album focuses on hard-driving melodies, the band passionately explores new territory in some tender moments. 'Jackson's Song' - a surprisingly simple song yet beautifully tragic love story between two bikers - is a vulnerable spot on the album. It's one partner's confession of her changing emotions and personhood that ends in a solid moment fated by twisted loyalty. Another anthemic song is the soul-defining and very personal 'Mephistopheles' which closes the record. A claim on current culture mirrored in an intimately personal experience, Mephistopheles himself is a charmer - both wildly alluring and utterly deadly. The song's highlight is the dark angelic backgrounds in the final chorus—a statement that visually brings to mind Dante's Inferno. ''Mephistopheles' is about a real experience and holds its place at the end of our record for a reason…." affirms ZouZou Mansour, lead singer and lyricist for Soraia.With every release, Soraia continues to gain experience, momentum, and strength. They have garnered the attention of many soulful rock legends in the music business, including Jon Bon Jovi, Steven Van Zandt, and Joan Jett. The core band features ZouZou Mansour (lead vocals), Travis Smith (bass), and Brianna Sig (drums). Together, they have unmatched chemistry and passion for the music they play.Soraia does what they do best on 'Bloom': shine and reflect through personal stories a universal identity we all share. Their songs promise life after loss, and survival that is both fragile and tough.'Bloom' is the promise of redemption, newfound passion, and dark warriorhood. The black lotus rising from the mud that blooms into the most beautiful flower: it blossoms from its sin, scars, and final survival—a spirit brimming with strength. What has kept these warriors together through thick and thin is that bond. That darkness. That hope: To grow together.We will keep telling our stories!soraia.comFacebook.com/soraiarocksInstagram/Twitter: @soraiarocksInstagram/Twitter: @wickedcool_nyc



