Oscars 2023: The Full List Of Winners

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING: "The Whale" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) All the winners from the 95th Academy Awards below:BEST PICTURE: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM: "All Quiet on the Western Front," GermanyDOCUMENTARY (SHORT): "The Elephant Whisperers"DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: "Navalny"ORIGINAL SONG: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "Women Talking"ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"DIRECTOR: Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"PRODUCTION DESIGN: "All Quiet on the Western Front"CINEMATOGRAPHY: "All Quiet on the Western Front"COSTUME DESIGN: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND: " Top Gun: Maverick ANIMATED SHORT FILM: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM: "An Irish Goodbye"ORIGINAL SCORE: "All Quiet on the Western Front"VISUAL EFFECTS: "Avatar: The Way of Water"FILM EDITING: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING: "The Whale"



