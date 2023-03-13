Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
13/03/2023

Oscars 2023: The Full List Of Winners

Oscars 2023: The Full List Of Winners

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) All the winners from the 95th Academy Awards below:
BEST PICTURE: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM: "All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT): "The Elephant Whisperers"
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: "Navalny"
ORIGINAL SONG: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "Women Talking"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
DIRECTOR: Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
PRODUCTION DESIGN: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
CINEMATOGRAPHY: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
COSTUME DESIGN: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND: "Top Gun: Maverick"
ANIMATED SHORT FILM: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM: "An Irish Goodbye"
ORIGINAL SCORE: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
VISUAL EFFECTS: "Avatar: The Way of Water"
FILM EDITING: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING: "The Whale"






