Royce 5'9" Debuts "The Heaven Experience": New EP & Virtual World For Fans And Artists



I have been searching for a better way to connect with my community for a while. Passage delivers on all fronts.



Fans can participate by buying the

Of the partnership with Passage, Royce 5'9" says, "I have been searching for a better way to connect with my community for a while, but existing platforms haven't lived up to my expectations. Passage delivers on all fronts."



Heaven



The



"Collaborating with Royce and his team has been a dream," said Lex Avellino, Founder & CMO of Passage. "Royce has a real story to tell and a clear desire for authentic connection with his community. This is what Passage was made for, and the



By allowing creators to connect directly with their audience in immersive, 3D virtual settings, Passage is empowering artists and brands to forge deeper relationships with their supporters and engage in ways that aren't possible with existing social platforms.

Fans interested in buying a



GRAMMY award-nominated Royce 5'9" has balanced substance and style with the best in music. In addition to selling millions of records with a remarkable solo career, Royce co-founded New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Along with a Detroit Pistons half-time performance to celebrate 313 Day today, Platinum-selling, GRAMMY nominated rapper, songwriter, producer, community activist, and entrepreneur Royce 5'9" announces his partnership with Passage for the launch of a new virtual world, The Heaven Experience, in advance of his upcoming EP project, The Heaven Experience: Lost Sessions, which drops on Friday, March 31.I have been searching for a better way to connect with my community for a while. Passage delivers on all fronts.Fans can participate by buying the Heaven Experience Pass on April 4, which will offer exclusive opportunities to connect with Royce 5'9" throughout 2023. The EP can be found across all streaming platforms and on sale on iTunes through Heaven Studios Inc. in partnership with The Orchard.Of the partnership with Passage, Royce 5'9" says, "I have been searching for a better way to connect with my community for a while, but existing platforms haven't lived up to my expectations. Passage delivers on all fronts." Experience passholders will benefit from connecting directly to Royce and his team, real-time engagement with the community and artists, and access to exclusive songs, performances, interviews, VIP events, meetups, apparel, and more.The Heaven Experience doubles down on Royce 5'9"'s commitment to community, offering a unique, immersive space to authentically engage with fans, artists, and the community. The initiative follows a successful sixty-second sell-out of his first NFT offering, which gave fans a percentage of streaming royalties from the critically acclaimed single, "Caterpillar," ft. Eminem and King Green."Collaborating with Royce and his team has been a dream," said Lex Avellino, Founder & CMO of Passage. "Royce has a real story to tell and a clear desire for authentic connection with his community. This is what Passage was made for, and the Heaven Experience will bring fans closer than ever to Royce and the Heaven Studios family."By allowing creators to connect directly with their audience in immersive, 3D virtual settings, Passage is empowering artists and brands to forge deeper relationships with their supporters and engage in ways that aren't possible with existing social platforms.Fans interested in buying a Heaven Experience Pass can join the waitlist at heavenexperience.com.GRAMMY award-nominated Royce 5'9" has balanced substance and style with the best in music. In addition to selling millions of records with a remarkable solo career, Royce co-founded Bad Meets Evil (with Eminem), Slaughterhouse (with Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, and Kxng Crooked), and PRhyme (with DJ Premier). Through recent releases, including the #1 album Layers (2016), Top 10 and critically-acclaimed album The Book Of Ryan (2018), and thought-provoking GRAMMY award-nominated Allegory (2019), Royce has been a leader of culture. Partnering with Jay-Z and Roc Nation with the NFL for its "Inspire Change" initiative, Royce 5'9" is one of hip hop's leading activists, recently launching his Ryan Montgomery Foundation and its mission to empower underprivileged communities, and joining long-time friend Eminem as Director of Community Engagement and Social Justice Initiatives for The Marshall Mathers Foundation.



