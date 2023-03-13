Sam Hunt Releases New Song "Outskirts" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt
releases new song "Outskirts" today. In the new track, written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, and Jerry Flowers, the Georgia-native pines over a could-have-been life with a could-have-been wife as the loneliness is amplified by sorrowful guitar.
"Outskirts" comes as Hunt's recently announced Summer on the Outskirts Tour goes on sale today plus, his sold-out show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. For more information on tour dates, visit www.SamHunt.com.
"Outskirts" serves as the latest from the five-time GRAMMY nominee, following a string of recent song drops including "Walmart," the nostalgic "Start Nowhere," and his current Top 20-and-climbing radio hit "Water Under the Bridge."
"Outskirts" Lyrics - written by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Jerry Flowers:
There's so much goin' on in this town
To keep me busy, I've been runnin' around
Up and down all these avenues
Doin' everything but thinkin' 'bout you
As long on as I stay on 'em, I'm fine
The city side of those city limit signs
You don't really cross my mind
But soon as I get out here on the outskirts
I wish I was runnin' by your house first
Somethin' 'bout a summer in the south sure
Shines like gold down these old
Round
bail river valley backroads
Way back in the holler where the grass grows
God almighty, baby, we were that close
To ditchin' this town and settilin' down
Out here on the outskirts
If I'da had a lick of damn sense
I'd be on the greener side of that fence
Little
starter house we've finally outgrown
1,200 feet we're 'bout to add on
Smilin' out there watchin' them
Big ol' yellow buckets 'bout to break ground
While you're shootin' all my baby names down
But soon as I get out here on the outskirts
I wish I was runnin' by your house first
Somethin' 'bout a summer in the south sure
Shines like gold down these old
Round
bail river valley backroads
Way back in the holler where the grass grows
God almighty, baby, we were that close
To ditchin' this town and settilin' down
Out here on the outskirts
I'm over all these Saturday nights
I miss the stars in your eyes
We were gonna give up on the fast life
Have a couple babies, raise 'em up right
Take 'em to the river, get 'em baptized
Back in our day, if I'd just stayed
I wouldn't be livin' in this condo
Hangin' out with Hailey from Toronto
God almighty, baby, we were that close
Ditchin' uptown, puttin' roots down
Out here on the outskirts
Sam Hunt
is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 9x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt also wrote his latest eighth chart-topping hit, "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," and recent releases, "Start Nowhere," "Walmart," and "Outskirts."
SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."
Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 12.9 billion global streams and has earned 43 million RIAA certified units. For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com.