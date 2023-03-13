Sam Hunt Releases New Song "Outskirts" Out Now



"Outskirts" comes as Hunt's recently announced Summer on the Outskirts Tour goes on sale today plus, his sold-out show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. For more information on tour dates, visit www.SamHunt.com.



"Outskirts" serves as the latest from the five-time GRAMMY nominee, following a string of recent song drops including "Walmart," the nostalgic "Start Nowhere," and his current Top 20-and-climbing radio hit "Water Under the Bridge."



"Outskirts" Lyrics - written by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Jerry Flowers:

There's so much goin' on in this town

To keep me busy, I've been runnin' around

Up and down all these avenues

Doin' everything but thinkin' 'bout you



As long on as I stay on 'em, I'm fine

The city side of those city limit signs

You don't really cross my mind



But soon as I get out here on the outskirts

I wish I was runnin' by your house first

Somethin' 'bout a summer in the south sure

Shines like gold down these old



Way back in the holler where the grass grows

God almighty, baby, we were that close

To ditchin' this town and settilin' down

Out here on the outskirts



If I'da had a lick of damn sense

I'd be on the greener side of that fence



1,200 feet we're 'bout to add on

Smilin' out there watchin' them

Big ol' yellow buckets 'bout to break ground

While you're shootin' all my baby names down



But soon as I get out here on the outskirts

I wish I was runnin' by your house first

Somethin' 'bout a summer in the south sure

Shines like gold down these old



Way back in the holler where the grass grows

God almighty, baby, we were that close

To ditchin' this town and settilin' down

Out here on the outskirts



I'm over all these Saturday nights

I miss the stars in your eyes



We were gonna give up on the fast life

Have a couple babies, raise 'em up right

Take 'em to the river, get 'em baptized

Back in our day, if I'd just stayed



I wouldn't be livin' in this condo

Hangin' out with Hailey from Toronto

God almighty, baby, we were that close

Ditchin' uptown, puttin' roots down

Out here on the outskirts







SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."



