SES TEAM Publishes CLOUZINE's Next Issue (#38) Soon

https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CLOUZINE Magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazine is published by a Billboard charting team.Kelsey Montanez from Chicago (USA) made it to upcoming issue's front page.Bodhiheart, Meg Bowles, Robin Spielberg, Man-Ching Donald Yu and Michael Gettel are coming issue's interviewees.Works of Positronic, Bunny X were reviewed by Fonz Tramontano and and Orchestra Indigo was reviewed by Sven Rikkard. Discoveries sections will be featuring talents from all over the world: Rogue Fx (UK), Kelsey Montanez and Beth Joy (both from USA).A big number of new releases will be featured in Clouzine's New Releases section:Fonz Tramontano, Lexi Whiteside, Mishell Ivon & Drop Out Orchestra, Adam Swim, Joe Normal & Anytownrs,Jonsjooel, The Legendary Ten Seconds, Anaya Music, Suzanne Grzanna, Charmian Devi, Neon Racer, Rogue Fx & Toxic Drive, Rogue Fx & Dr Chrispy, Positronic, Voyag3r, Fergal Nash, The Fantom Man, Bunny X, Christal X feat. Mister Myr,Kelsey Montanez, Orchestra Indigo, Beth Joy, King Black Acid, and Baklava Express.The magazine focuses on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.Clouzine Magazine gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, placing them in the magazine, makes interviews, reviews, reports and supports new releases by mentioning them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and its sister publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).Clouzine's Eclectic Radio Show has aired six episode already and charted globally in different genres. This show also gives chance to talents from all over the world; from USA, UK and France to Greece, Turkey, Indonesia and India.Interested artists can browse all issues onlinehttps://clouzinemagazine.comFor Clouzine International Music Awards:clouzine.netEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/



