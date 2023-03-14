Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 14/03/2023

Jhene Aiko Presents 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise'

Jhene Aiko Presents 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise'

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
631 entries in 26 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
248 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
197 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
335 entries in 23 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
207 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
486 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
247 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
443 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sleep Soul, a fresh R&B-inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre presented by Jhené Aiko, unveils its newest project entitled "Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise."

Curated by Jhené Aiko herself, the 20-song collection features soothing tracks designed to facilitate and foster a good night's sleep by using the ambient sounds of nature. It includes everything from booming thunderstorms and crashing waves to birds chirping and the gentle tap of raindrops on a window. Among many highlights, "Raindrops On The Window" presents the perfect soundscape to lull you and your baby into sleep for the night.

The new project comes on the heels of Sleep Soul Volume II, which arrived in December 2022. Sleep Soul Volume II has garnered 54M global streams to date, in addition to acclaim from That Grape Juice, Vibe, and ThisIsRnB, among others. The latter noted, "The melodies, beat, and instrumentation of the songs have the Jhené Aiko sound and feel from the instrumentation, rhythm, and beats. You'll almost forget these are lullabies."

In March 2022, Sleep Soul released Sleep Soul Volume 1. Since the release of Volume 1, Sleep Soul has partnered with the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Calm. The app featured the album prominently, as well as on Calm's Instagram, with over 2.9 million followers. The app also features "Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol.2 Presented by Jhené Aiko," which is available now within the app.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0146639 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013389587402344 secs