Classical 14/03/2023

40th Anniversary Concert With Soloists From NY Philharmonic

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The New Jersey Wind Symphony (NJWS) continues their season with a special 40th Anniversary Concert featuring guest soloists from the New York Philharmonic. Christopher Martin (principal trumpet) and Joseph Alessi (principal trombone) on Friday, March 31st at West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

This celebratory night of music will include the premiere of "Sunburst Fanfare," a work composed by James Stephenson in honor of the 40th Anniversary of the NJWS. The program will spotlight the incredible musicianship of both guest soloists with Mr. Martin performing Josef Haydn's "Concerto for Trumpet" and Mr. Alessi performing Ferdinand David's "Concertino for Trombone". The two soloists will join forces to perform Joseph Turrin's work, "Tryptich for Trumpet and Trombone".

The NJWS program will also include works by H. Owen Reed, Gaetano Donizetti, and Henry Fillmore.
The evening will begin at 7:30pm with a prelude performance under the baton of Mr. Michael Jedwabnik. The NJWS will begin their portion of the evening at 8:00pm under baton of DR. CHRISTIAN WILHJELM - CONDUCTOR AND MUSIC DIRECTOR.
More information and online tickets can be found at: www.njwindsymphony.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.






