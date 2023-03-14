New Single 'Madsik' Fuses Dancehall Style Grime Vocals With A Bassy 2-Step/Electro Inspired Floorshaker





Founder of Alouette Street Records in Northern France, DJ and producer Edsik has been exploring bass music circles for over 10 years, both on stage and on his own records. He's been seen alongside UK Bass music royalty like Skream, Benga, DJ Zinc and grime foundation acts from Ruff Sqwad, Flow Dan, Killa P and Riko Dan among many others... New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As premiered today on Complex UK, 'Madsik' is the latest collaboration from French producer Edsik who enlisted hotly tipped London grime talent Logan. The skippy garage-inspired production is both frantic, fun and bass-heavy while offering nods to various moments in UK bass music's rich and celebrated legacy.Logan vocally warms the engine for the mid-tempo intro, before accelerating like a speed camera-dodging sports car as he flexes Yard-infused vocal acrobatics, syncing up with the higher-tempo drop to get heads nodding and hips shaking.Rhythmically, the infectious beats from Edsik create a foundation for Logan to shower down and dominate the bass-heavy, feel good sounds.Speaking ahead of the release of Madsik, Lille based producer Edsik said "the collaboration has been a long time in the making, and I'm can't wait to get out to the world. I sensed Logan's powerful vocal style would do justice to the beat, and I'm really hyped to see how it's turned out!"Logan's been seen and heard at countless club nights and radio sets covering grime, UK funky and dubstep throughout Europe and UK. Referenced by Complex magazine as one of the "MCs taking grime into the future", he's worked with Idris Elba, The Bug and Newham Generals. Aside from that he's a successful athlete and coach.Founder of Alouette Street Records in Northern France, DJ and producer Edsik has been exploring bass music circles for over 10 years, both on stage and on his own records. He's been seen alongside UK Bass music royalty like Skream, Benga, DJ Zinc and grime foundation acts from Ruff Sqwad, Flow Dan, Killa P and Riko Dan among many others...



