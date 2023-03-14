Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Apple TV+ And Selena Gomez Announce The Premiere Of Her Episode Of "Dear...," Now Streaming

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple TV+ announce a new episode of its acclaimed series "Dear... " featuring global superstar and health advocate Selena Gomez. Now streaming, the episode spotlights how Selena's honesty about her mental health gives people the courage to speak out about their own challenges, and adds to the series' profiles of society's most iconic figures and the lives of those they've inspired.
Selena can also be seen bravely sharing her own journey in the acclaimed Apple TV+ documentary feature "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ("Madonna: Truth or Dare").

From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, previous episodes of the second season of two of "Dear... " include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Jane Fonda, Laird Hamilton, André Leon Talley, Sandra Oh, Billy Porter and Malala Yousafzai. Season one profiles game-changing icons, including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland and Big Bird.

"Dear... "is executive produced by Cutler alongside Jane Cha Cutler, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson. Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company, produces the series for Apple along with This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television.






