Lenny Kravitz To Host And Perform At The 2023 "iHeartRadio Music Awards" Monday, March 27, Live On FOX

Executive producers for the "iHeartRadio New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced today that multi-award winning artist Lenny Kravitz will host and perform during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Additionally, LL COOL J will make a special appearance and Grammy nominated rapper Latto will join the previously announced performance lineup, which includes the 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil) and more. Additionally, Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. The event will air LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27 (8:00-10:00 P.M. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app."I'm thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music," said Lenny Kravitz. "As always the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won't want to miss."Now in its tenth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.In addition to previously announced categories, iHeartMedia has also announced that the nominees for Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year (in alphabetical order) are:Songwriter of the Year:Amy AllenAshley GorleyJustin TranterOmer FediThe-DreamProducer of the Year: Blake SlatkinJack AntonoffKid HarpoonLouis BellTyler JohnsonArtists receiving multiple nominations include, AJR, Anitta, Bailey Zimmerman, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Beyoncé, BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, Blxst, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, BTS, Calibre 50, Carrie Underwood, David Guetta, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Elle King, Elton John, Farruko, Future, GAYLE, Glass Animals, GloRilla, Grupo Firme, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Jordan Davis, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kim Petras, Kodak Black, Latto, La Adictiva, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Muni Long, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Shinedown, Steve Lacy, Swedish House Mafia, SZA, Taylor Swift, Tems, The Weeknd, Three Days Grace, Tiësto, and Yung Gravy. For a full list of nominees, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample.Social voting will close on March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.Proud partners of this year's event include INFINITI. Additional proud partners across iHeartRadio platforms include COVERGIRL, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Valentino, with more to be announced.Executive producers for the "iHeartRadio Music Awards" are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia. Ahead of the event, fans can tune in to the live red carpet pre-show presented by INFINITI. For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.



