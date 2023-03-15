Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 15/03/2023

Lana Del Rey Releases "The Grants"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lana Del Rey releases her new single, 'The Grants', the third single taken from her upcoming ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The track is out now via Polydor Records.

The single was co-written with Mike Hermosa and features backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard and Shikena Jones, who all appeared in the 2013 music documentary, '20 Feet From Stardom'. 'The Grants' premiered as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record.

The new song follows the recent releases of her first two singles, 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd' and 'A&W'.

This month Lana was honored with the Visionary Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Lana Del Rey's ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is set to be released on 24th March and is available to pre-order now, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and www.lanadelrey.com. Official merchandise is also now available to pre-order on Lana Del Rey's official website.
